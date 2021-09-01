Movies

Experiential webinar on K-drama

‘K-Drama Talk Studio’, an experiential webinar curated by The Hindu Weekend for The Hindu, in association with Korea Tourism Organization will be held on September 3 at 4 p.m.

A panel of K-drama enthusiasts will aim to explore everyone’s love and fascination for all things Korean. Moving away from the conversation-only format, the webinar will also have cooking demos and stand-up comedy.

Pooja Dhingra, chef and founder, Le 15 Patisserie; Dhruv Oberoi, executive chef, Olive Qutub; Nisha Fatima, photographer and writer; and Anu Menon, actor and comedian, will participate in a session moderated by Puja Talwar, executive editor, entertainment and lifestyle, Good Times.

To register for the webinar, visit https://bit.ly/KDRAMATH or scan the QR Code.

Experiential webinar on K-drama


Our code of editorial values

Comments
Related Articles

James Bond flick ‘No Time To Die’ to premiere in India on September 30, new trailer released

‘The Witcher: Nightmare of the Wolf’ review: Toss a coin to this great prequel

Netflix and Farhan Akthar’s Excel Entertainment enter ‘multi-year series partnership’

DC FanDome 2021: New ‘The Batman’, ‘Aquaman 2’ footage in line-up

Why MGR loved Coimbatore

What’s coming to Netflix: ‘Money Heist’ Season 5, ‘On the Verge,’ and more

Now, read Kim Ki-duk’s films in Malayalam

Rubina Dilaik starts filming for her Bollywood debut ‘Ardh’

‘Kayattam’ wins Sanal Kumar Sasidharan the first ‘Disruptor in Cinema’ award at Melbourne

Jonathan Raymond on ‘First Cow’: ‘It is a conscious revival’

With ‘Tuck Jagadish’ and ‘Maestro’ taking the digital route, the OTT Vs. theatre tussle continues

Kerala-based animator’s short film wins award at Fantasia International Film Festival

Jon Stewart returns to TV in September with deep dive show

Goutam Ghose’s ‘Raahgir’ wins four awards at Washington DC South Asian Film Festival

Dave Franco, Alison Brie to star in Amazon’s ‘Somebody I Used To Know’

Ewan McGregor, Ethan Hawke team up for Apple original movie ‘Raymond and Ray’

Deepika Padukone to star in ‘cross-cultural romantic comedy’ by STXfilms

Director Mahesh Narayanan to make Bollywood debut with thriller ‘Phantom Hospital’

‘Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings’ movie review: Marvel’s most enjoyable comfort watch yet

‘The Empire’ review: Riding and meandering on a sword’s edge
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Sep 1, 2021 5:02:47 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/entertainment/movies/experiential-webinar-on-k-drama/article36224352.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY