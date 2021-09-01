Experiential webinar on K-drama

‘K-Drama Talk Studio’, an experiential webinar curated by The Hindu Weekend for The Hindu, in association with Korea Tourism Organization will be held on September 3 at 4 p.m.

A panel of K-drama enthusiasts will aim to explore everyone’s love and fascination for all things Korean. Moving away from the conversation-only format, the webinar will also have cooking demos and stand-up comedy.

Pooja Dhingra, chef and founder, Le 15 Patisserie; Dhruv Oberoi, executive chef, Olive Qutub; Nisha Fatima, photographer and writer; and Anu Menon, actor and comedian, will participate in a session moderated by Puja Talwar, executive editor, entertainment and lifestyle, Good Times.

To register for the webinar, visit https://bit.ly/KDRAMATH or scan the QR Code.