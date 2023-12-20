‘Expats’ trailer: Unexpected tragedy befalls Nicole Kidman in Prime Video’s drama series

December 20, 2023 02:51 pm | Updated 03:02 pm IST

Prime Video today unveiled the trailer of Expats, Lulu Wang’s much-anticipated series adaptation of Janice Y. K. Lee’s bestselling novel ‘The Expatriates.’The six-part limited series will premiere with two episodes on January 26, 2024, with new episodes launching weekly until the finale on February 23, 2024.

The almost three-minute-long trailer introduces us to Margaret (Nicole Kidman), an American expatriate living in Hong Kong who is reeling out of a personal tragedy. In her journey towards healing and “not being defined by a tragedy,” she has the support of Hilary (Sarayu Blue) and Mercy (Ji-young Yoo). However, things take a turn when we realise that Mercy might have something to do with the tragedy that struck Margaret.

“Set against the vibrant and tumultuous tapestry of 2014 Hong Kong, Expats centres on three American women — Margaret, Hilary, and Mercy — whose lives intersect after a sudden family tragedy. The series tries to interrogate privilege and attempts to explore what happens when the line between victimhood and culpability becomes blurred,” reads the plot description.

The series also features Brian Tee as Margaret’s husband Clarke and Jack Huston as Hilary’s husband David. Kidman and Wang also serve as executive producers on the series. Wang serves as a creator, director, and writer for Expats.

