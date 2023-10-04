ADVERTISEMENT

‘Expats’ gets a premiere date on Prime Video

October 04, 2023 11:53 am | Updated 11:54 am IST

The six-part series by Lulu Wang features Nicole Kidman, Ji-young Yoo, Sarayu Blue, and Jack Huston in prominent roles

The Hindu Bureau

A poster of ‘Expats’ | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Prime Video has announced the premiere date of Expats. The six-part limited series directed by Lulu Wang and based on the internationally best-selling novel The Expatriates by Janice Y K Lee, will premiere on January 26, 2024.

ALSO READ
‘Gen V’ series review: A ‘The Boys’ spin-off that is as diabolically delicious

Expats stars Academy Award and Emmy-winning actor Nicole Kidman (Big Little Lies, The Undoing), Sarayu Blue (Never Have I Ever, Blockers), Ji-young Yoo (The Sky Is Everywhere, Smoking Tigers), Brian Tee (Chicago Med, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Out of the Shadows), and Jack Huston (House of Gucci, Fargo).

Set against the vibrant and tumultuous tapestry of 2014 Hong Kong, Expats centres on three American women—Margaret (Nicole Kidman), Hilary (Sarayu Blue), and Mercy (Ji-young Yoo)—whose lives intersect after a sudden family tragedy. The series tries to interrogate privilege and attempts to explore what happens when the line between victimhood and culpability becomes blurred. Brian Tee, who plays Margaret’s husband Clarke, and Jack Huston, who plays Hilary’s husband David, also star in the series.

Kidman and Lulu Wang also serve as executive producers on the series. Lulu Wang serves as a creator, director, and writer for Expats. The series’ feature-length penultimate episode will have its European premiere screening at BFI’s London International Film Festival on October 9.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US