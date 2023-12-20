Excited to see what magic you and SRK have created in ‘Dunki’: Aamir Khan to Rajkumar Hirani

December 20, 2023 03:03 pm | Updated 03:04 pm IST

Superstar Aamir Khan has wished filmmaker Rajkumar Hirani on completing 20 years in movies and said he is excited about his next directorial Dunki, starring Shah Rukh Khan in the lead.

Dunki, a comedy drama based on an illegal immigration technique 'donkey flight', is slated to be released worldwide on Thursday.

Hirani made his debut with cult classic movie Munna Bhai MBBS, starring Sanjay Dutt, Arshad Warsi and Boman Irani. It was released in theatres on December 19, 2003.

The filmmaker has since delivered several critically-acclaimed and commercially successful movies like Lage Raho Munna Bhai, 3 Idiots, PK and Sanju.

Aamir, who starred in 3 Idiots and PK, congratulated the director in a video message that was posted on the official Instagram page of the director's production banner Rajkumar Hirani Films.

"He is one of my favourite directors. Congratulations, Raju, on completing 20 years and your next film is coming up, Dunki. We are all very excited to see what magic you and Shah Rukh have created. Wishing you all the very best and may you always have success. Lots of love," he said.

Shah Rukh, Vidya Balan, Ranbir Kapoor, Vicky Kaushal and R Madhavan also wished the director on completing the landmark year.

"Hi Raju sir. Wishing you 20 years of happiness and goodness, and 20 years of your cinema completion. We have all loved your movies and grew up watching them, whether it’s Munna Bhai, PK, 3 Idiots, and the list goes on and on," SRK said.

Vidya, who featured in Lage Rahe Munna Bhai, said the past 20 years have been incredible for Hirani but "also for us and the audiences".

"Your films reaffirm our faith that our world is still a beautiful place. So thank you for that," she added.

Ranbir, the lead of Hirani's Sanjay Dutt biopic Sanju, said, "In the film industry, having the privilege of working with you, I can vouch that there isn't a better human being, who is selfless, nice, and hard working." Vicky, who had a supporting part in Sanju and also features in Dunki, said the Hindi film industry is "truly blessed" to have a storyteller like Hirani.

3 Idiots star R Madhavan said, "If you think of any filmmaker in Hindi cinema whose films have been mind blowing and blockbusters, the first name has to be Rajkumar Hirani."

Dunki also stars Taapsee Pannu, Boman Irani, Vikram Kochhar and Anil Grover.

