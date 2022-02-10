Ewan McGregor’s ‘Obi-Wan Kenobi’ series to arrive in May on Disney Plus

He is joined by actors Joel Edgerton, Kumail Nanjiani, Rupert Friend, O’Shea Jackson Jr, Indira Varma and Benny Safdie in the series

Ewan McGregor-led “Obi-Wan Kenobi” series will premiere on Disney Plus on May 25.

The announcement was made by the streaming service in a post on Twitter on Wednesday.

The show will mark McGregor’s return to the iconic role of the Jedi Master, a part he previously played in three “Star Wars” films, “The Phantom Menace” (1999), “Attack of the Clones” (2002) and “Revenge of the Sith” (2005).

He is joined by actors Joel Edgerton, Kumail Nanjiani, Rupert Friend, O’Shea Jackson Jr, Indira Varma, Sung Kang, Simone Kessell and Benny Safdie in the series.

The story begins 10 years after the dramatic events of “Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith” where Kenobi faced his greatest defeat, the downfall and corruption of his best friend and Jedi apprentice, Anakin Skywalker turned evil Sith Lord Darth Vader.

Hayden Christensen is returning to essay the role of Darth Vader for the first time since the 2005 movie.

Deborah Chow has directed “Obi-Wan Kenobi” from a script penned by Joby Harold.

Kathleen Kennedy, Michelle Rejwan, Chow, McGregor, and Harold serve as executive producers.

“Obi-Wan Kenobi” is among the number of “Star Wars” shows that are lined up for Disney Plus following the success of “The Mandalorian”.

The streaming service just wrapped the final episode of “The Book of Boba Fett”, and it will be followed by Diego Luna-led “Andor”.

The third season of “The Mandalorian”, which is currently in production, is expected to premiere in late 2021. The streamer is also working on the “Ahsoka” series, fronted by Rosario Dawson.