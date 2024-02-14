ADVERTISEMENT

Ewan McGregor joins Anne Hathaway in David Robert Mitchell's adventure film for Warner Bros

February 14, 2024 02:52 pm | Updated 02:52 pm IST

ANI

Ewan McGregor

Ewan McGregor will star opposite Anne Hathaway in the untitled adventure film for Warner Bros., reported Deadline.

The Warner Bros Motion Picture Group's presently unannounced new picture is from David Robert Mitchell, the director of 'It Follows' and 'Under the Silver Lake'.

The film's plot is unknown, but it has previously been described as a "thrill-ride" that will be shot in IMAX.

McGregor recently reprised his role as Jedi Master Obi-Wan Kenobi in Disney+’s Emmy-nominated limited series of the same name. He previously earned an Emmy for his starring performance in Netflix’s ‘Halston’ and has also appeared in films such as ‘Birds of Prey,’ ‘Doctor Sleep,’ and ‘Christopher Robin’.

He will shortly appear in the Showtime and Paramount Global miniseries ‘A Gentleman in Moscow’, which he also executive produces. His other films coming up for release include Niclas Larsson’s TIFF dramedy ‘Mother Couch,’ in which he stars opposite Rhys Ifans, Taylor Russell and Ellen Burstyn; and ‘Bleeding Love,’ the SXSW-premiering drama he produced and stars in opposite daughter Clara McGregor.

