GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Ewan McGregor joins Anne Hathaway in David Robert Mitchell's adventure film for Warner Bros

McGregor’s other films coming up for release include Niclas Larsson’s TIFF dramedy ‘Mother Couch’ and ‘Bleeding Love,’ the SXSW-premiering drama he stars in opposite daughter Clara McGregor

February 14, 2024 02:52 pm | Updated 02:52 pm IST

ANI
Ewan McGregor

Ewan McGregor

Ewan McGregor will star opposite Anne Hathaway in the untitled adventure film for Warner Bros., reported Deadline.

The Warner Bros Motion Picture Group's presently unannounced new picture is from David Robert Mitchell, the director of 'It Follows' and 'Under the Silver Lake'.

The film's plot is unknown, but it has previously been described as a "thrill-ride" that will be shot in IMAX.

McGregor recently reprised his role as Jedi Master Obi-Wan Kenobi in Disney+’s Emmy-nominated limited series of the same name. He previously earned an Emmy for his starring performance in Netflix’s ‘Halston’ and has also appeared in films such as ‘Birds of Prey,’ ‘Doctor Sleep,’ and ‘Christopher Robin’.

ALSO READ
Ewan McGregor on ‘Long Way Up’: ‘Just two guys on our bikes having a good time’

He will shortly appear in the Showtime and Paramount Global miniseries ‘A Gentleman in Moscow’, which he also executive produces. His other films coming up for release include Niclas Larsson’s TIFF dramedy ‘Mother Couch,’ in which he stars opposite Rhys Ifans, Taylor Russell and Ellen Burstyn; and ‘Bleeding Love,’ the SXSW-premiering drama he produced and stars in opposite daughter Clara McGregor.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.