Ewan McGregor honoured on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, Hayden Christensen heaps praises on ‘Star Wars’ co-star

British actor Ewan McGregor, best known for his portrayal of Jedi Master Obi-Wan Kenobi, was honored with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on Thursday. The star, number 2,789 in the Motion Pictures category, is located just steps away from the star of his Star Wars co-star, the late Carrie Fisher.

The event was attended by McGregor’s family, friends, and colleagues, including Star Wars co-star Hayden Christensen and director Mike Mills. Walk of Fame producer Ana Martinez lauded McGregor’s career, saying, “His portrayal of iconic characters has left a lasting impact on fans worldwide.”

McGregor, who first took on the role of Obi-Wan Kenobi at the age of 26 in Star Wars: The Phantom Menace, has since become synonymous with the character, reprising the role in various films and most recently in the 2022 series Obi-Wan Kenobi. His deep connection to the Star Wars franchise began as a childhood fan, making his casting as the Jedi Master all the more special.

Hayden Christensen, who played Anakin Skywalker alongside McGregor, shared some poignant words at the ceremony, reflecting on their long-lasting friendship and McGregor’s influence. “Ewan McGregor is one of our great actors... and the coolest person on the planet,” Christensen said. He fondly recalled their first meeting and jokingly referenced their onscreen duel in Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith: “I was meeting a friend... who would later go on to chop off both my legs and leave me for dead on the side of a volcano.”

“I want to thank you for being the best Jedi Master that anyone could have ever hoped for... I love you, brother”, Christensen concluded.

In his speech, McGregor expressed gratitude to his collaborators and fans, emphasizing the importance of storytelling and creativity. “We make something that makes people feel, and makes people think, and therefore can make people change. I think that’s the most amazing privilege to do that,” he said. McGregor also expressed his joy at being honored near the late Carrie Fisher’s star.

