Ewan McGregor and Charley Boorman star in Apple TV+ series ‘Long Way Up’

Long Way Up, a new motorcycle series starring Actor Ewan McGregor and television presenter Charley Boorman, will premiere on Apple TV+ on September 18 globally. The new series has Ewan and Charley set voyage to cover 13,000 miles over 100 days through 16 border crossings and 13 countries. Starting at the tip of South America, the duo travel across Argentina, Bolivia, Chile, Peru, Ecuador, Colombia, Central America and Mexico.

After ‘Long Way Round’ and ‘Long Way Down’, Ewan McGregor and Charley Boorman join hands for this unscripted new journey, after a decade.

‘Long Way Round’ saw the sights of Eastern Europe and the Asian region, while ‘Long Way Down’ covered the North of Scotland and Africa. Long Way Up is set to explore the underexposed and adventurous regions of South and Central America. Apparently, Ewan and Charley travel by the electric Harley-Davidson LiveWire motorcycles to avoid the wide usage of petrol and gas. Director David Alexanian and Russ Malkin join the team following the stars.

The series will join an expanding offering of acclaimed unscripted series and films on the platform, including the recently announced Fireball, an original feature documentary directed by acclaimed filmmaker Werner Herzog and Professor Clive Oppenheimer; the soon-to-premiere 2020 Sundance US Grand Jury Prize award-winning documentary, Boys State; and the acclaimed, five-time Emmy nominated Beastie Boys Story.