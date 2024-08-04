‘Evil Dead’ to get animated series adaptation with Bruce Campbell to voice Ash

Bruce Campbell is set to return as Ash Williams, not in a live-action role, but through an animated series. The actor, known for his iconic portrayal of Ash in the Evil Dead franchise, revealed the development while promoting his latest Peacock series, Hysteria.

“We are developing an animated version, like a series,” Campbell told Entertainment Weekly. “I’ll do Ash’s voice all day long because my voice hasn’t aged as much as I have.” This announcement confirms that the project, which was previously only discussed as a possibility, is now officially in development.

“I love the idea of an Evil Dead series, and I could see it being completely bonkers! They could really go above and beyond anything they’ve done with the live-action projects,” he added.

In addition to the animated series, Campbell also teased two new Evil Dead movies in the works. “The future is two more damn movies. We’ve got two new fabulous directors that have two new scripts in the shoot, and we think we’ve suckered a studio into coughing up the dough for both, since they seem to still make money,” he said. The directors, Francis Galluppi and Sébastien Vaniček, are set to bring fresh, terrifying tales to the beloved horror franchise following Lee Cronin’s Evil Dead Rise (2023) and Fede Alvarez’s Evil Dead (2013).

Campbell assured fans that the essence of Evil Dead would remain intact, even with the shift to animation. “The trick is to take the elements that people like, which is innocent people being tortured by a malicious entity, and it’s people who have no skills to stop it,” he explained.