HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+Showcase

CONNECT WITH US

‘Everything Now’: Trailer of teen drama, starring Sophie Wilde, out

Created by Ripley Parker and starring Sophie Wilde, the series focuses on friendships and bouts of heartaches

September 07, 2023 06:17 pm | Updated 06:17 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Sophie Wilde in ‘Everything Now’

Sophie Wilde in ‘Everything Now’ | Photo Credit: Netflix/YouTube

Netflix has dropped the trailer of comedy-drama Everything Now. The series focuses on the ups and downs of British teens. The series starts streaming from October 5.

Created by Ripley Parker, the series follows the life of a 16-year-old Mia (essayed by Sophie Wilde). After recovering from anorexia, she returns to sixth form after a seven-month period. Things have changed drastically with her friends, her enemies, and her state of adolescence.

ALSO READ
‘Expats’: First-look images of Nicole Kidman, Lulu Wang’s limited series out

Everything Now deals with friendships, bouts of heartache, young love, and explosive parties. The series stars Lauryn Ajufo, Harry Cadby, Noah Thomas, Sam Reuben, Niamh McCormack, Jessie Mae Alonzo, Robert Akodoto, Vivienne, Acheampong, Alex Hassell and Stephen Fry.

Related Topics

English cinema / World cinema

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.