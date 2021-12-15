‘Everything Everywhere All At Once’ trailer: Michelle Yeoh vs. the multiverse

A still from ‘Everything Everywhere All At Once’

Directed by Daniels, the film also stars Ke Huy Quan, Stephanie Hsu, Jenny Slate, Harry Shum Jr., with James Hong and Jamie Lee Curtis

The first trailer for Michelle Yeoh’s mind-bending film Everything Everywhere All At Once is here.

Directed by Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert, collectively known as Daniels, the film is a hilarious and big-hearted sci-fi action adventure about an exhausted Chinese-American woman (Michelle Yeoh) who can’t seem to finish her taxes. In the lead role as Evelyn Wang, Yeoh’s character suddenly becomes a woman confronted with every version of herself existing in a multiverse. What could possibly happen?

Apart from Yeoh, the film also stars Ke Huy Quan, Stephanie Hsu, Jenny Slate, Harry Shum Jr., with James Hong and Jamie Lee Curtis.

Everything Everywhere All At Once is set for release on March 25, 2022.