Everything changed in 24 hours: Sudeep on his mother’s demise

Kannada star Sudeep took to social media to express his grief, a day after his mother, Saroja Sanjeev, passed away in Bengaluru. Saroja, 80, was suffering from age-related ailments.

The mortal remains of Sudeep’s mother were brought to the actor’s residence in JP Nagar on October 20, 2024. Saroja Sanjeev’s last rites were performed at the Wilson Garden crematorium.

Sudeep took to X on October 21, 2024 and wrote, “Discussions of Big Boss’s Saturday episode happened, and just before I went onto the stage, I got a call saying she was hospitalised. I immediately called my sister who was at the hospital, spoke to the doctors and went on to the stage. A little later, when I was on stage, a message was passed on to my people that she was critical.”

“This helplessness is something I experienced for the first time. Here, I am handling the Saturdays episode; dealing with several issues, and a fear in mind about my mother. If I yet sailed through that episode shoot with calmness, I owe it to my mother for having taught me how to stay with the job I have accepted amidst all chaos.”

My mother , the most unbiased, loving, forgiving, caring, and giving, in my life was valued , celebrated, and will always be cherished.

*Valued... because she was my true god next to me in the form of a human.

*Celeberated... because she was my festival. My teacher. My true… pic.twitter.com/UTU9mEq944 — Kichcha Sudeepa (@KicchaSudeep) October 21, 2024

The actor thanked everyone who paid their final respects to his mother. “It was indeed kind of you all. I thank all those who reached out to me through texts and Tweets. I am unable to accept the void created by her. Everything has changed in 24 hours,” he wrote.

Meanwhile Sudeep’s daughter, Sanvi Sudeep, said she was upset with the indiscipline of the crowd which had gathered at Sudeep’s residence. “The people who assembled outside my house cheered loudly and stuffed cameras into my face as I tried to grieve. I don’t know how much more inhumane one can be. When my father was crying for his mother, people were pushing and pulling us. We had so much trouble giving her the send-off she deserved,” she wrote.

On the work front, Sudeep is awaiting the release of Max. Directed by Vijay Karthikeyan, the movie is bankrolled by veteran Tamil film producer Kalaipuli S Thanu. He has collaborated with Anup Bhandari for Billa Ranga Baashaa.