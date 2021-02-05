The big squeeze

05 February 2021 12:23 IST

Even as big-ticket releases are set to hit cinemas, many independent films may go straight to streaming platforms

Recently, I had exulted in these pages about the feast of Hollywood big screen releases that we can look forward to from March onwards. Well, I spoke too soon. The US and Europe, the primary market for these films, are still battling Covid-19 while deploying the vaccine and cinemas largely remain closed. The long-awaited James Bond film No Time To Die has been postponed again, from Easter to October. India began February with the welcome news that cinemas are returning to 100% occupancy and many long delayed big-ticket releases will finally screen. Simultaneously arrived the news that Suman Ghosh’s terrific satire, the independent film Aadhaar, is now postponed from its scheduled February theatrical slot.

Also Read: Get 'First Day First Show', our weekly newsletter from the world of cinema, in your inbox. You can subscribe for free here

The furious debate in global film circles is, once there is a glut of marquee projects in cinemas, will the smaller independent films get squeezed out and go straight to streaming? Only time will tell, but thankfully, there are plenty of those to look forward to. In a non-Covid world, perhaps, The Dig, with a stellar cast of Ralph Fiennes, Carey Mulligan and Lily James, would have seen a theatrical release, but it is on Netflix and doing very well for the streamer indeed, trending at No. 1 in the UK. Will Sharpe’s upcoming The Electrical Life of Louis Wain, about the artist known for his surreal cat paintings, starring Benedict Cumberbatch, Claire Foy, Andrea Riseborough, is a film I’d love to see in cinemas, but will now watch it anywhere when it becomes available.

Advertising

Advertising

A still from The Electrical Life of Louis Wain | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Mellowed French enfant terrible Bruno Dumont’s On A Half Clear Morning, with Léa Seydoux as a celebrity journalist whose life takes a nasty turn, is another keenly-awaited film as is Paul Verhoeven’s Benedetta that explores the love-that-dare-not-speak-its name in a nunnery, and stars Charlotte Rampling. While in France, Claire Denis’ Feu (fire), with Juliet Binoche and Vincent Lindon, set in the world of radio, is a resounding yes from me, as is Dheepan director Jacques Audiard’s romantic triangle film, Les Olympiades. There’s also Julia Ducournau’s Titane, with Lindon and Nathalie Boyer, a drama with a backdrop of gruesome murders, and Petite Maman, from Portrait of a Lady on Fire director Celine Sciamma. These French films may seem like speciality titles to those used to Hollywood, but at home in France, these are huge and will almost certainly hold out for a theatrical release while Macron and co go about the business of vanquishing the virus.

Moving to regions with a far superior record of dealing with the virus, Korean auteur Park Chan-wook returns home after a Hollywood sojourn with crime drama Decision to Leave, starring Tang Wei from Lust, Caution. Thai master Apichatpong Weerasethakul’s first English-language film, Memoria, starring Tilda Swinton, should play at Cannes by the time it rolls around on its delayed July dates, unless of course the virus has other plans.

Wong Kar Wai’s next, Blossoms, is not contingent on cinemas, as it is a series meant for streaming/television. Can we hope against hope to see it in 2021? Only Wong knows the answer to that. Meanwhile, seven of his films have been restored, under his personal supervision, and are currently streaming across several outlets around the world, ahead of a Criterion Collection box-set release in March. Yes, I have pre-ordered. Don’t judge me — it is my birthday then.