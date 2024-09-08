GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Eve Hewson in early talks to reunite with Steven Spielberg after ‘Bridge of Spies’

The project will be an event film based on the screenplay by Spielberg’s frequent collaborator David Koepp

Published - September 08, 2024 03:31 pm IST

PTI
Eve Hewson

Eve Hewson | Photo Credit: MARIO ANZUONI

Irish actor Eve Hewson is in early negotiations to star in Steven Spielberg's yet to be titled directorial. The film will mark the reunion of Hewson and Spielberg, who have previously collaborated on the 2015 war thriller Bridge of Spies.

Creative Arts Emmys 2024: Maya Rudolph bags sixth career award, Angela Basset wins first and ‘Blue Eye Samurai’ continues winning streak

According to the entertainment news outlet The Hollywood Reporter, the project will be an event film based on the screenplay by Spielberg's frequent collaborator David Koepp, known for the Jurassic Park films and Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull.

The Universal Pictures movie is slated to be released on May 15, 2026, and will be produced by Macosko Krieger (The Fabelmans, West Side Story).

‘The Perfect Couple’ series review: Nicole Kidman presides over this stylish, superficial murder mystery

Hewson's latest release is The Perfect Couple, which began streaming on Netflix on September 5. Directed by Susanne Bier, the film also features Nicole Kidman, Ishaan Khattar and Meghann Fahy and is based on Elin Hilderbrand's novel of the same name.

Related Topics

English cinema / World cinema

