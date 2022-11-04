Eva Green's 'Dirty Angels' movie adds Ruby Rose

PTI November 04, 2022 14:02 IST

PTI November 04, 2022 14:02 IST

The story follows a group of female soldiers providing medical relief who are sent back in to rescue a group of kidnapped teenagers caught between ISIS and the Taliban

Ruby Rose | Photo Credit: Eduardo Munoz

The story follows a group of female soldiers providing medical relief who are sent back in to rescue a group of kidnapped teenagers caught between ISIS and the Taliban

Actor Ruby Rose will feature alongside Eva Green in the upcoming movie "Dirty Angels". Backed by Millennium Media, the film will be directed by Martin Campbell, best known for James Bond blockbusters "Golden Eye" and "Casino Royale", according to entertainment news website The Hollywood Reporter. Set against the backdrop of the US withdrawal from Afghanistan in 2021, the story follows a group of female soldiers providing medical relief who are sent back in to rescue a group of kidnapped teenagers caught between ISIS and the Taliban. The movie, which has a script by Alissa Silverman, will start production in December in Morocco and Millennium Media’s Nu Boyana Studio in Greece. Signature Pictures’ Moshe Diamant, Millennium Media’s Rob Van Norden and Yariv Lerner are producing the project. Executive producers include Avi Lerner, Boaz Davidson, Trevor Short, Jonathan Yunger, and Jeffrey Greenstein. Rose is best known for featuring in hit action movies such as "xXx: Return of Xander Cage", "John Wick: Chapter 2", "The Meg" and "Resident Evil: The Final Chapter".



Our code of editorial values