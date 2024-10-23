European Union Film Festival 2024 announces dates, lineup

The European Union Film Festival (EUFF) is back for its 29th edition, bringing a masterfully curated lineup of 26 globally acclaimed films to India. This year’s festival, celebrating the deep cultural ties between Europe and India, will take place across New Delhi, Kolkata, and Hyderabad, showcasing films in 31 languages from 26 European countries.
Kicking off on November 7 in New Delhi, the festival will run through November 16 at iconic venues including India Habitat Centre, Instituto Cervantes, and Goethe-Institut / Max Mueller Bhavan. EUFF 2024 promises to immerse audiences in European society and culture through thought-provoking films, several of which will have their India premieres. Featured titles include La Chimera (Italy), Afire (Germany), An Irish Goodbye (Ireland), Animal (Greece), and Restore Point (Czech Republic).
The festival will also welcome special guests, such as Yile Yara Vianello from La Chimera and Tomas Vengris, director of Five & A Half Love Stories in an Apartment in Vilnius. In addition, Maltese producer Pedja Miletic will join the event for the screening of Blood on the Crown.
EUFF 2024’s curators, Veronica Flora and Valerio Caruso, describe the festival as an exploration of the human spirit, addressing themes of love, resilience, and solidarity. Ambassador Hervé Delphin echoed these sentiments, saying, “This year’s #EUFF2024 offers a top selection of award-winning European films, inviting the Indian public on a luminous cultural journey.”
Here is a full line-up of this year’s festival:
Austria:What a Feeling
Belgium:Employee of the Month
Bulgaria:Because I Love Bad Weather
Cyprus:Embryo Larva Butterfly
Czech Republic:Restore Point
Denmark:Sons
Estonia:Stairway To Heaven
Finland:Death is a Problem for the Living
France:Jim’s Story
Germany:Afire
Greece:Animal
Hungary:Without Air
Ireland:An Irish Goodbye
Italy:La Chimera
Latvia:Black Velvet
Lithuania:Five And A Half Love Stories In An Apartment In Vilnius
Luxembourg:The Last Ashes
Malta:Blood on the Crown
Netherlands:Como el Viento
Poland:Dangerous Men
Portugal:Baan
Romania:Horia
Slovenia:The Man Without Guilt
Spain:The Teacher Who Promised The Sea
Sweden:UFO
Ukraine:How is Katia?
All screenings will feature English subtitles and operate on a first-come, first-served basis.
Published - October 23, 2024 04:03 pm IST