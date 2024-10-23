European Union Film Festival 2024 announces dates, lineup

The European Union Film Festival (EUFF) is back for its 29th edition, bringing a masterfully curated lineup of 26 globally acclaimed films to India. This year’s festival, celebrating the deep cultural ties between Europe and India, will take place across New Delhi, Kolkata, and Hyderabad, showcasing films in 31 languages from 26 European countries.

Kicking off on November 7 in New Delhi, the festival will run through November 16 at iconic venues including India Habitat Centre, Instituto Cervantes, and Goethe-Institut / Max Mueller Bhavan. EUFF 2024 promises to immerse audiences in European society and culture through thought-provoking films, several of which will have their India premieres. Featured titles include La Chimera (Italy), Afire (Germany), An Irish Goodbye (Ireland), Animal (Greece), and Restore Point (Czech Republic).

The festival will also welcome special guests, such as Yile Yara Vianello from La Chimera and Tomas Vengris, director of Five & A Half Love Stories in an Apartment in Vilnius. In addition, Maltese producer Pedja Miletic will join the event for the screening of Blood on the Crown.

EUFF 2024’s curators, Veronica Flora and Valerio Caruso, describe the festival as an exploration of the human spirit, addressing themes of love, resilience, and solidarity. Ambassador Hervé Delphin echoed these sentiments, saying, “This year’s #EUFF2024 offers a top selection of award-winning European films, inviting the Indian public on a luminous cultural journey.”

Here is a full line-up of this year’s festival:

Austria:What a Feeling

Belgium:Employee of the Month

Bulgaria:Because I Love Bad Weather

Cyprus:Embryo Larva Butterfly

Czech Republic:Restore Point

Denmark:Sons

Estonia:Stairway To Heaven

Finland:Death is a Problem for the Living

France:Jim’s Story

Germany:Afire

Greece:Animal

Hungary:Without Air

Ireland:An Irish Goodbye

Italy:La Chimera

Latvia:Black Velvet

Lithuania:Five And A Half Love Stories In An Apartment In Vilnius

Luxembourg:The Last Ashes

Malta:Blood on the Crown

Netherlands:Como el Viento

Poland:Dangerous Men

Portugal:Baan

Romania:Horia

Slovenia:The Man Without Guilt

Spain:The Teacher Who Promised The Sea

Sweden:UFO

Ukraine:How is Katia?

All screenings will feature English subtitles and operate on a first-come, first-served basis.