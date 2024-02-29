ADVERTISEMENT

‘Euphoria’ star Hunter Schafer among protesters arrested during Joe Biden’s appearance on ‘Late Night’

February 29, 2024 12:18 pm | Updated 12:52 pm IST

The 25-year-old ‘Euphoria’ star was part of a group of more than 100 demonstrators who packed the lobby at 30 Rockefeller Plaza on Monday afternoon to call for a ceasefire in the Israel-Hamas war

AP

Actor Hunter Schafer. | Photo Credit: AP

Actor Hunter Schafer was among dozens of war protesters arrested at NBC's headquarters in Manhattan during President Joe Biden’s appearance on Late Night with Seth Myers earlier this week, organizers confirmed Wednesday.

The 25-year-old Euphoria star was part of a group of more than 100 demonstrators who packed the lobby at 30 Rockefeller Plaza on Monday afternoon to call for a ceasefire in the Israel-Hamas war, the group Jewish Voice Peace said.

Schafer and other protesters wore black shirts reading, Ceasefire Now and Not in Our Name while chanting Let Gaza Live and other slogans as Biden's motorcade pulled into the area, according to videos and photos of the event provided by Jewish Voice Peace.

Schafer, who like many protesters also wore a facemask, is seen at one point seated on the floor as others hold up a banner behind her reading, “Jews to Biden: Stop Arming Genocide.”

Representatives for Schafer didn’t respond to messages seeking comment Wednesday, but protest organizers said she and others are due in court sometime next month.

