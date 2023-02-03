ADVERTISEMENT

'Euphoria' star Austin Abrams to act in Brad Pitt-George Clooney film

February 03, 2023 01:27 pm | Updated 01:27 pm IST

Hailing from Apple Studios, the thriller follows two lone-wolf fixers assigned to the same job

ANI

Austin Abrams | Photo Credit: Taylor Jewell

'Euphoria' actor Austin Abrams has bagged a coveted role in the untitled film starring George Clooney and Brad Pitt. Jon Watts will write, produce and direct this film which is an Apple original, reported Deadline.

Amy Ryan also recently joined the cast. According to Deadline, Austin bagged this role after a long audition. While the film will be handled by two heavy-weight actors, Austin will be portraying a third lead. Hailing from Apple Studios, the thriller follows two lone-wolf fixers assigned to the same job. Clooney produces alongside Grant Heslov through Smokehouse Pictures. Pitt's Plan B Entertainment and Dianne McGunigle also serve as producers.

Abrams is best known for his role as Ethan on HBO's hit series 'Euphoria' and also recently was seen in the Netflix picture 'Do Revenge' opposite Maya Hawke and Camila Mendes. He also starred opposite Lili Reinhart in 'Chemical Hearts,' played Dash in the YA series 'Dash & Lily' and recurred on 'This Is Us'.

