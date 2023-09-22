HamberMenu
'Euphoria' star Angus Cloud accidentally overdosed on meth, cocaine, fentanyl, coroner says

A Northern California coroner's office says actor Angus Cloud died in July of an accidental overdose of cocaine, fentanyl and other substances

September 22, 2023 04:40 pm | Updated 04:40 pm IST

AP
Angus Cloud

Angus Cloud | Photo Credit: Evan Agostini

Actor Angus Cloud died in July of an accidental overdose of cocaine, fentanyl and other substances, a Northern California coroner's office said Thursday.

Cloud's cause of death was “acute intoxication" due to the “combined effects of methamphetamine, cocaine, fentanyl and benzodiazepines,” the Alameda County Coroner's Bureau said. The office confirmed the overdose was an accident.

The actor was declared dead at his parents' home July 31 in Oakland. He was 25.

Angus Cloud, breakout star of ‘Euphoria,’ is dead at 25

Cloud starred as the drug dealer Fezco “Fez” O’Neill on the HBO series “Euphoria."

In a statement at the time, his family said Cloud had been struggling with the death of his father.

“The only comfort we have is knowing Angus is now reunited with his dad, who was his best friend. Angus was open about his battle with mental health and we hope that his passing can be a reminder to others that they are not alone and should not fight this on their own in silence," according to the family's statement.

