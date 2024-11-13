HBO’s Chief Content Officer, Casey Bloys, has confirmed that Euphoria‘s highly anticipated third season will begin filming in early 2025, putting to rest rumors of further delays. Bloys addressed speculation during a recent interview, dismissing claims that production on the popular drama series had been postponed or cancelled. “Nothing has changed,” Bloys stated, noting that scripts are ready and HBO is moving forward as planned.

The upcoming season, created by Sam Levinson, will consist of eight episodes and is expected to include a time jump that catches up with the characters in new stages of their turbulent lives. Key cast members, including Zendaya, Sydney Sweeney, Jacob Elordi, and Colman Domingo, are all set to return to the fictional world of East Highland, California, despite their increasingly busy schedules with other high-profile projects.

While the delay in filming was initially attributed to Levinson’s work on the scripts, additional challenges, such as the 2023 writers’ and actors’ strikes, as well as the tragic loss of cast member Angus Cloud and executive producer Kevin Turen, have added to the show’s hurdles. However, the cast has remained vocal about their enthusiasm to return, with Sweeney recently sharing her excitement to reprise her role as Cassie.