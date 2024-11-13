 />
GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

‘Euphoria’ Season 3 to begin production in early 2025, cancellation rumours quashed by HBO

The upcoming season, created by Sam Levinson, will consist of eight episodes and is expected to include a time jump that catches up with the characters in new stages of their turbulent lives

Published - November 13, 2024 01:16 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
A still from ‘Euphoria’

A still from ‘Euphoria’ | Photo Credit: HBO

HBO’s Chief Content Officer, Casey Bloys, has confirmed that Euphoria‘s highly anticipated third season will begin filming in early 2025, putting to rest rumors of further delays. Bloys addressed speculation during a recent interview, dismissing claims that production on the popular drama series had been postponed or cancelled. “Nothing has changed,” Bloys stated, noting that scripts are ready and HBO is moving forward as planned.

Euphoria Season 2

The upcoming season, created by Sam Levinson, will consist of eight episodes and is expected to include a time jump that catches up with the characters in new stages of their turbulent lives. Key cast members, including Zendaya, Sydney Sweeney, Jacob Elordi, and Colman Domingo, are all set to return to the fictional world of East Highland, California, despite their increasingly busy schedules with other high-profile projects.

Austin Abrams interview | On charming Brad Pitt and George Clooney in ‘Wolfs’ and Season 3 of ‘Euphoria’

While the delay in filming was initially attributed to Levinson’s work on the scripts, additional challenges, such as the 2023 writers’ and actors’ strikes, as well as the tragic loss of cast member Angus Cloud and executive producer Kevin Turen, have added to the show’s hurdles. However, the cast has remained vocal about their enthusiasm to return, with Sweeney recently sharing her excitement to reprise her role as Cassie.

Published - November 13, 2024 01:16 pm IST

Related Topics

English cinema / television

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.