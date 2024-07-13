'Euphoria' season 3 to begin filming early next year

The highly anticipated third season of HBO's acclaimed series Euphoria is set to kick off production in January 2025, marking a long-awaited return for fans and viewers worldwide. HBO has confirmed that all principal cast members will be reprising their roles, promising to continue the captivating narrative that has garnered widespread acclaim.

Francesca Orsi, executive vice president of HBO programming and head of HBO drama series and films, expressed her enthusiasm about the upcoming season, stating, "I am thrilled that we are ready to begin production on Euphoria in January. We could not be happier with our creative partnership with Sam and this incredible cast. We look forward to bringing this new season of Euphoria to life for the fans," according to Variety.

The announcement comes nearly three years after the premiere of season 2, which aired in early 2022. Delays in production were attributed to various factors, including industry-wide strikes in 2023 affecting both writers and actors, the busy schedules of the cast involved in multiple projects, and creator Sam Levinson's meticulous approach to crafting the storyline independently, reported Variety.

Earlier discussions between Levinson and HBO in late 2023 and early 2024 revealed plans for Season 3, which included a significant five-year time jump and intriguing story arcs, such as Rue's potential role as a private investigator. HBO made the decision to pause the series temporarily to align creatively with the high standards set by its previous seasons, according to Variety.

The main ensemble cast of Euphoria includes Zendaya, Sydney Sweeney, Jacob Elordi, Hunter Schafer, Storm Reid, Alexa Demie, and Eric Dane. The series has garnered critical acclaim and a strong fan following, buoyed by its compelling storytelling and the stellar performances of its cast members.

Zendaya, who also serves as an executive producer alongside Levinson, has been instrumental in shaping the direction of the series. Notably, Euphoria has not only achieved impressive ratings but has also garnered significant awards recognition, accumulating 25 Emmy nominations and nine wins to date.

Production details for season 3 are eagerly awaited by fans, who anticipate new plot developments and the continuation of the series' bold exploration of youth culture, identity, and societal issues. As filming commences in early 2025, expectations are high for 'Euphoria' to deliver another season of groundbreaking television.