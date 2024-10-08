‘Euphoria’ glimpse: Gunasekhar’s thriller calls attention to rape culture and substance abuse

Telugu thriller Euphoria has debuted its first glimpse.

ADVERTISEMENT

Directed by Gunasekhar, known for helming mythologicals and historical dramas, the new film is an edgy and fast-paced take on contemporary evils. It traces the dissolute lives of urban elites, high on money and substance abuse, and what happens when a group of boys sexually assault a young girl in a moving car. The final moments of the promo call attention to rape culture and the objectification of women.

Euphoria stars Sara Arjun and Bhumika Chawla along with Nassar, Rohith, Vignesh Gavireddy and others. Besides directing the film, Gunasekhar has also penned the story and screenplay. Kaala Bhairava has composed the music. The film is produced by Gunsekhar’s daughter Neelima Guna through her banner Guna Handmade Productions.

A release date for Euphoria is yet to be announced.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.