‘Euphoria’ glimpse: Gunasekhar’s thriller calls attention to rape culture and substance abuse

Published - October 08, 2024 02:26 pm IST

Directed by Gunasekhar, known for helming mythologicals and historical dramas, the new film is an edgy and fast-paced take on contemporary evils

The Hindu Bureau

A still from ‘Euphoria’

Telugu thriller Euphoria has debuted its first glimpse.

Directed by Gunasekhar, known for helming mythologicals and historical dramas, the new film is an edgy and fast-paced take on contemporary evils. It traces the dissolute lives of urban elites, high on money and substance abuse, and what happens when a group of boys sexually assault a young girl in a moving car. The final moments of the promo call attention to rape culture and the objectification of women.

Euphoria stars Sara Arjun and Bhumika Chawla along with Nassar, Rohith, Vignesh Gavireddy and others. Besides directing the film, Gunasekhar has also penned the story and screenplay. Kaala Bhairava has composed the music. The film is produced by Gunsekhar’s daughter Neelima Guna through her banner Guna Handmade Productions.

A release date for Euphoria is yet to be announced.

