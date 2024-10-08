GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

‘Euphoria’ glimpse: Gunasekhar’s thriller calls attention to rape culture and substance abuse

Directed by Gunasekhar, known for helming mythologicals and historical dramas, the new film is an edgy and fast-paced take on contemporary evils

Published - October 08, 2024 02:26 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
A still from ‘Euphoria’

A still from ‘Euphoria’

Telugu thriller Euphoria has debuted its first glimpse.

Directed by Gunasekhar, known for helming mythologicals and historical dramas, the new film is an edgy and fast-paced take on contemporary evils. It traces the dissolute lives of urban elites, high on money and substance abuse, and what happens when a group of boys sexually assault a young girl in a moving car. The final moments of the promo call attention to rape culture and the objectification of women.

70th National Film Awards: When and where to watch the live event

Euphoria stars Sara Arjun and Bhumika Chawla along with Nassar, Rohith, Vignesh Gavireddy and others. Besides directing the film, Gunasekhar has also penned the story and screenplay. Kaala Bhairava has composed the music. The film is produced by Gunsekhar’s daughter Neelima Guna through her banner Guna Handmade Productions.

A release date for Euphoria is yet to be announced.

Published - October 08, 2024 02:26 pm IST

Related Topics

Indian cinema / Telugu cinema

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.