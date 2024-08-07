Eugene and Dan Levy circling 2024 Emmy Awards hosting duties

Father-son duo, Eugene Levy and Dan Levy, are reportedly in negotiations to host the 2024 Primetime Emmy Awards. This potential hosting gig would make them the first father-son team to emcee the event. The negotiations, however, are still ongoing, and it remains uncertain if a final agreement will be reached. Representatives from the network, the Television Academy, and the actors have declined to comment on the matter, according to Deadline.

The Levys are no strangers to the Emmys. In 2020, they made history with their show Schitt’s Creek, sweeping the comedy categories and earning them both individual Emmy awards. Eugene won for Lead Actor and Dan for Supporting Actor, and the show also took home the Outstanding Comedy Series award. Dan’s contributions extended to writing and directing, earning him a total of four Emmys that year.

Their potential role as Emmy hosts follows several memorable appearances together. They kicked off the 2020 SAG Awards with an opening monologue and presented the night’s first and final awards. The pair also guest-hosted Ellen and Eugene joined Saturday Night Live when Dan hosted in 2021.

While a parent and child have not co-hosted the Emmys together before, Danny Thomas and his daughter Marlo Thomas have co-hosted with other people at different times.

Eugene Levy is currently the host and executive producer of Apple TV+’s The Reluctant Traveler, which has been nominated for Outstanding Hosted Nonfiction Series and Outstanding Writing for a Nonfiction Program. He is also set to appear in the upcoming fourth season of Hulu’s Only Murders in the Building. Meanwhile, Dan Levy recently wrote, directed, produced, and starred in the Netflix movie Good Grief, and has appeared in Unfrosted, Sex Education, and Curb Your Enthusiasm.

The 76th Emmy Awards, produced by Jesse Collins, Dionne Harmon, and Jeannae Rouzan-Clay, and directed by Alex Rudzinski, will air live from the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles on September 15.

