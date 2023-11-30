ADVERTISEMENT

Ethan Hawke to return for ‘The Black Phone 2’

November 30, 2023 01:11 pm | Updated 01:11 pm IST

Filmmaker Scott Derrickson is also returning for the sequel, along with cast members Mason Thames, Madeleine McGraw, Jeremy Davies and Miguel Mora

PTI

Actor Ethan Hawke | Photo Credit: PHIL MCCARTEN

Hollywood star Ethan Hawke is set to return for the sequel to his supernatural horror film The Black Phone.

ALSO READ
Cannes 2023: Ethan Hawke, Pedro Almodóvar go gun-slinging, present ‘Strange Way of Life’

Filmmaker Scott Derrickson is also returning for the sequel to the 2021 movie, along with cast members Mason Thames, Madeleine McGraw, Jeremy Davies and Miguel Mora, reported Deadline.

The Black Phone 2 is backed by Blumhouse, Crooked Highway Production and Universal. The movie has been slated for release in theatres on June 27, 2025.

The first film was about a 13-year-old boy, who is abducted by a child killer (Hawke) in a suburban neighbourhood and locked in a soundproof basement, begins to receive calls on a disconnected phone from the killer’s previous victims.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Derrickson and his frequent collaborator C Robert Cargill had adapted the screenplay from a short story by author Joe Hill, who had served as an executive producer.

ALSO READ
‘Leave the World Behind’ teaser: Ethan Hawke and Julia Roberts face the apocalypse

The Black Phone had earned over USD 161 million worldwide, becoming a sleeper hit in a rebounding summer from COVID-19 pandemic.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US