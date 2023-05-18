ADVERTISEMENT

Cannes 2023: Ethan Hawke, Pedro Almodóvar go gun-slinging, present ‘Strange Way of Life’

May 18, 2023 11:36 am | Updated 11:37 am IST

Hawke, who stars with Pedro Pascal in ‘Strange Way of Life’, a Western from Pedro Almodóvar, used their hands as pretend guns while photographers snapped away

AP

George Steane, from left, Jose Condessa, producer Anthony Vaccarello, director Pedro Almodovar, Ethan Hawke, Jason Fernandez and Manu Rios pose for photographers | Photo Credit: Vianney Le Caer

Ethan Hawke and his Strange Way of Life co-stars showed off their itchy trigger fingers on the second day of the Cannes Film Festival.

Hawke, who stars with Pedro Pascal in Strange Way of Life, a Western from Pedro Almodóvar, used their hands as pretend guns while photographers snapped away Wednesday.

Elsewhere, Johnny Depp continued his return to the festival circuit with a press conference where he declared he had “no further need for Hollywood.” His Jeanne du Barry director and co-star, Maïwenn, posed for photos at a site with the French Riviera as the backdrop.

The site was an early stop for Hawke and his co-stars, and for actor John C. Reilly, who is leading the jury in the festival's Un Certain Regard section.

Also Wednesday, director Steve McQueen premiered his four-hour documentary Occupied City, a joint project with his wife that juxtaposes modern scenes in Amsterdam with details about Nazi atrocities that happened there.

By nightfall, the attention had turned to a film in competition at the festival, Monster, from Hirokazu Kore-eda, where glamourous looks from stars like Hawke, Gemma Chan, model Sara Sampaio and EGOT-winner Viola Davis abounded.

