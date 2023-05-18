Cannes 2023: Ethan Hawke, Pedro Almodóvar go gun-slinging, present ‘Strange Way of Life’

May 18, 2023 11:36 am | Updated 11:37 am IST

Ethan Hawke and his Strange Way of Life co-stars showed off their itchy trigger fingers on the second day of the Cannes Film Festival.

Hawke, who stars with Pedro Pascal in Strange Way of Life, a Western from Pedro Almodóvar, used their hands as pretend guns while photographers snapped away Wednesday.

Elsewhere, Johnny Depp continued his return to the festival circuit with a press conference where he declared he had “no further need for Hollywood.” His Jeanne du Barry director and co-star, Maïwenn, posed for photos at a site with the French Riviera as the backdrop.

The site was an early stop for Hawke and his co-stars, and for actor John C. Reilly, who is leading the jury in the festival's Un Certain Regard section.

Also Wednesday, director Steve McQueen premiered his four-hour documentary Occupied City, a joint project with his wife that juxtaposes modern scenes in Amsterdam with details about Nazi atrocities that happened there.

By nightfall, the attention had turned to a film in competition at the festival, Monster, from Hirokazu Kore-eda, where glamourous looks from stars like Hawke, Gemma Chan, model Sara Sampaio and EGOT-winner Viola Davis abounded.