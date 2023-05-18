HamberMenu
  1. Karnataka Elections
  2. SEARCH Icon
  1. Karnataka Elections
  2. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Cannes 2023: Ethan Hawke, Pedro Almodóvar go gun-slinging, present ‘Strange Way of Life’

Hawke, who stars with Pedro Pascal in ‘Strange Way of Life’, a Western from Pedro Almodóvar, used their hands as pretend guns while photographers snapped away

May 18, 2023 11:36 am | Updated 11:37 am IST

AP
George Steane, from left, Jose Condessa, producer Anthony Vaccarello, director Pedro Almodovar, Ethan Hawke, Jason Fernandez and Manu Rios pose for photographers

George Steane, from left, Jose Condessa, producer Anthony Vaccarello, director Pedro Almodovar, Ethan Hawke, Jason Fernandez and Manu Rios pose for photographers | Photo Credit: Vianney Le Caer

Ethan Hawke and his Strange Way of Life co-stars showed off their itchy trigger fingers on the second day of the Cannes Film Festival.

Hawke, who stars with Pedro Pascal in Strange Way of Life, a Western from Pedro Almodóvar, used their hands as pretend guns while photographers snapped away Wednesday.

ALSO READ
Cannes 2023: Union Minister Murugan poses with Oscar-winning 'The Elephant Whisperers' producer Guneet Monga

Elsewhere, Johnny Depp continued his return to the festival circuit with a press conference where he declared he had “no further need for Hollywood.” His Jeanne du Barry director and co-star, Maïwenn, posed for photos at a site with the French Riviera as the backdrop.

The site was an early stop for Hawke and his co-stars, and for actor John C. Reilly, who is leading the jury in the festival's Un Certain Regard section.

ALSO READ
Cannes 2023: Sara Ali Khan makes red carpet debut, says she’s always been proud of her ‘Indianness’

Also Wednesday, director Steve McQueen premiered his four-hour documentary Occupied City, a joint project with his wife that juxtaposes modern scenes in Amsterdam with details about Nazi atrocities that happened there.

By nightfall, the attention had turned to a film in competition at the festival, Monster, from Hirokazu Kore-eda, where glamourous looks from stars like Hawke, Gemma Chan, model Sara Sampaio and EGOT-winner Viola Davis abounded.

Related Topics

World cinema / cinema

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.