Ethan Embry, Li Jun Li team up for ‘Alma And The Wolf’

The film will be directed by Michael Patrick Jann and penned by Abigail Miller

March 21, 2024 01:29 pm | Updated 01:29 pm IST

PTI
Ethan Embry.

Ethan Embry. | Photo Credit: ethanembry/X

Empire Records star Ethan Embry and Babylon actor Li Jun Li are joining hands for Alma and the Wolf. According to Deadline, the film will be directed by Michael Patrick Jann and penned by Abigail Miller.

‘Alien: Romulus’ drops terrifying new trailer revitalising iconic xenomorph franchise

Billed as a psychological horror-mystery, Alma and the Wolf is set on the wild Oregon coast in the US. In the film, Embry will play Ren Accord, a troubled police officer whose son goes missing while he is investigating a mysterious wolf attack.

Jeremie Harris, Lukas Jann, Kevin Allison, Mather Zickel, Beth Malone, Alexandra Doke, and Dana Millican also round out the cast. Jann and David Codron are attached as producers after their collaboration on the cult favourite Drop Dead Gorgeous and horror Western Organ Trail. Ali Jazayeri, David Gendron, and Viviana Zarragoitia are executive producing Alma and the Wolf through TPC (formerly Three Point Capital).

English cinema / World cinema

