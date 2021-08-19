‘Eternals’ trailer: Chloé Zhao and Marvel promise most spectacular superhero epic yet

New poster of ‘Eternals’

19 August 2021 13:12 IST

The latest offering from the ‘Nomadland’ director is a sweeping, glorious saga that will introduce audiences to a new brand of superheroes

Marvel Studios has released the full trailer for its epic film from Oscar-winning director Chloé Zhao: Eternals.

The superhero film stars the likes of Gemma Chan as Sersi, Richard Madden as Ikaris, Salma Hayek as Ajak, Angelina Jolie as Thena, Kumail Nanjiani as Kingo, Lia McHugh as Sprite, Brian Tyree Henry as Phastos, Lauren Ridloff as Makkari, Barry Keoghan as Druig, and Don Lee as Gilgamesh.

Also Read | Get ‘First Day First Show’, our weekly newsletter from the world of cinema, in your inbox. You can subscribe for free here

Advertising

Advertising

Dane Whitman, played by Game of Thrones’ Kit Harington, is a human character who is part of the mix, and is associated with the Eternals as they unite to protect Earth from the Deviants, in the wake of Avengers: Endgame and Thanos’ actions (which are referenced in the trailer).

For those unfamiliar with comic artist Jack Kirby’s invention, the trailer also briefly explains who the Eternals are and the monumental task that faces them now, along a few surprises and Easter eggs for die-hard MCU fans.

Eternals is set to release in theaters on November 5.