Movies

‘Eternals,’ other Disney movies to release exclusively in theatres after ‘Shang-Chi’ success

Angelina Jolie in ‘Eternals’  

Buoyed by the strong performance of “Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings” at the US box office, Hollywood studio Disney has announced that its upcoming films, including “Eternals”, will get an exclusive theatrical window.

Also Read: Get 'First Day First Show', our weekly newsletter from the world of cinema, in your inbox. You can subscribe for free here

In a statement, the studio said “Eternals”, one of the much-awaited titles of 2021, as well as Steven Spielberg’s “West Side Story” remake and the long-delayed “Kingsman” prequel “The King’s Man” will play in US theatres for 45 days before being available for streaming on Disney Plus.

Filmmaker Ridley Scott’s “The Last Duel”, which has a release date of October 15, and animated feature “Ron’s Gone Wrong”, set for October 22, are also getting an exclusive 45-day theatrical window.

Superhero tentpole “Eternals”, which comes from Disney-owned Marvel Studios, will make its debut on November 5, while “West Side Story” will bow in theatres on December 10.

“The King’s Man”, which has been delayed multiple times, will release on December 22.

The studio further announced that Walt Disney Animation Studios’ musical “Encanto” will arrive in theatres on November 24, with a 30-day exclusive theatrical window before coming to streaming service Disney Plus on December 24.

“Following the tremendous box office success of our summer films which included five of the top eight domestic releases of the year, we are excited to update our theatrical plans for the remainder of 2021,” said Kareem Daniel, Chairman, Disney Media & Entertainment Distribution.

“As confidence in moviegoing continues to improve, we look forward to entertaining audiences in theatres, while maintaining the flexibility to give our Disney+ subscribers the gift ofEncantothis holiday season,” he added.

Disney has also announced new release dates for its movies from various divisions, reported Variety.

Guillermo del Toro’s “Nightmare Alley”, the Searchlight Pictures project, has moved to a wide release on December 17 from December 3.

It will compete against “Spider-Man: No Way Home”, a co-production between Sony Pictures and Marvel Studios.

Disney’s live-action remake of “The Little Mermaid”, starring Halle Bailey and Melissa McCarthy, will debut in theatres on May 26, 2023.

“The Bob’s Burgers Movie”, based on animated television series of the same name, will release on May 27, 2022.


Our code of editorial values

Comments
Related Articles

‘Mumbai Diaries 26/11’ review: A big, intriguing dose of dopamine

Christopher Nolan’s next movie is about World War II scientist J Robert Oppenheimer

As ULFA-I talks truce, Assamese film relives days of conflict

Watch | In conversation with ‘Shang-Chi’ director Destin Daniel Cretton

‘Annaatthe’ first look: Rajinikanth’s back doing what he does best

Nobin Paul: It has been fun working in the Kannada film industry

‘Dikkiloona’ movie review: Santhanam’s comedy asks us to suspend disbelief, and our sense of humour

‘The Matrix Resurrections’ trailer: Down the rabbit hole, all over again

‘Tuck Jagadish’ movie review: Familiar, but hits a few right notes

‘NET’ movie review: A telling tale of online voyeurism

Gulzar, AR Rahman reunite for Subrata Roy biopic

‘Laabam’ movie review: Vijay Sethupathi is the ‘Master’ now, delivering a social studies lecture

Nicolas Cage to star in his first-ever Western with ‘The Old Way’

Toronto Film Festival 2021: Premieres of ‘The Guilty,’ ‘Dear Evan Hansen’ and more

‘Thalaivii’ movie review: Arvind Swami kills it as MGR in a Jayalalithaa biopic that has her playing a cameo

HBO Max to launch Oct 26 in Europe, 14 more territories next year

Sourav Ganguly biopic in the works, Luv Films to produce

‘Untold: Breaking Point’ movie review: Netflix tennis doc sheds spotlight on anxiety, approval and more

Nithin Lukose on being inspired by both Adoor Gopalakrishnan and Anurag Kashyap for his debut feature ‘Paka’
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Sep 11, 2021 12:36:43 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/entertainment/movies/eternals-other-disney-movies-to-release-exclusively-in-theatres-after-shang-chi-success/article36398096.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY