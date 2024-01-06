Essence of ‘Thandel’: Naga Chaitanya fights for freedom and love in Chandoo Mondeti’s patriotic drama

January 06, 2024 06:38 pm | Updated 06:38 pm IST

We had previously reported that Naga Chaitanya is teaming up with director Chandoo Mondeti for a film titled Thandel. The makers of the film have now shared a glimpse of the film, calling it the ‘Essence of Thandel’.

In the video, we’re introduced to a happy-go-lucky who later becomes a prisoner at a Pakistan jail where he makes quite a statement.

The video also shows a glimpse of Sai Pallavi who is playing the female lead in the film. Thandel, produced by Allu Aravind’s Geetha Arts, is Naga Chaitanya’s 18th film. Devi Sri Prasad will compose music for Thandel.

Chandoo Mondeti has made hit films such as Karthikeya and Karthikeya 2. This is the director’s third collaboration with Naga Chaitanya. The duo had earlier teamed up for Savyaasachi and the remake of the Malayalam movie Premam.

Watch the glimpse video here: