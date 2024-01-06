GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Essence of ‘Thandel’: Naga Chaitanya fights for freedom and love in Chandoo Mondeti’s patriotic drama

The video also shows a glimpse of Sai Pallavi who is playing the female lead in the film

January 06, 2024 06:38 pm | Updated 06:38 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
A still from ‘Thandel’

A still from ‘Thandel’ | Photo Credit: @geethaarts/YouTube

We had previously reported that Naga Chaitanya is teaming up with director Chandoo Mondeti for a film titled Thandel. The makers of the film have now shared a glimpse of the film, calling it the ‘Essence of Thandel’.

ALSO READ
Vikram Kumar and Naga Chaitanya Akkineni interview on ‘Dhootha’: We are friends first, then colleagues

In the video, we’re introduced to a happy-go-lucky who later becomes a prisoner at a Pakistan jail where he makes quite a statement.

ALSO READ
Nani interview on ‘Hi Nanna’: I did not want the success of ‘Dasara’ to dictate what I choose next

The video also shows a glimpse of Sai Pallavi who is playing the female lead in the film. Thandel, produced by Allu Aravind’s Geetha Arts, is Naga Chaitanya’s 18th film. Devi Sri Prasad will compose music for Thandel.

Chandoo Mondeti has made hit films such as Karthikeya and Karthikeya 2. This is the director’s third collaboration with Naga Chaitanya. The duo had earlier teamed up for Savyaasachi and the remake of the Malayalam movie Premam.

Watch the glimpse video here:

Related Topics

Telugu cinema / Indian cinema

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.