ADVERTISEMENT

Esha Deol, husband Bharat Takhtani announce separation

February 07, 2024 12:17 pm | Updated 12:32 pm IST

Esha Deol tied the knot with Bharat Takhtani in a low-key wedding ceremony at the ISKCON temple in Mumbai on June 29, 2012

ANI

Hema Malini during the wedding of her daughter Esha Deol with Bharat Takhtani in 2012

Actor Esha Deol and her husband, Bharat Takhtani have decided to part ways after 11 years of marriage. An official statement issued by them read, "We have mutually & amicably decided to part ways. Through this shift in our lives, the best interests and welfare of our two children are and will be of utmost importance to us. We would appreciate it if our privacy is respected throughout. Thank you, Esha Deol & Bharat Takhtani."

ALSO READ
Esha happy with an organic comeback

However, the reason behind their separation is still unknown. Esha Deol tied the knot with Bharat Takhtani in a low-key wedding ceremony at the ISKCON temple in Mumbai on June 29, 2012. Radhya was born to them in 2017. The couple welcomed their second daughter, Miraya in 2019.

Esha is the daughter of veteran actors Dharmendra and Hema Malini. She featured in several big films like Dhoom, Dus, and No Entry. She made her acting comeback last year, with the thriller series Rudra: The Edge of Darkness alongside actor Ajay Devgn which premiered on Disney+ Hotstar.

ALSO READ
Kriti Sanon on playing a humanoid in ‘Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya’

She will also be seen in an upcoming seriesInvisible Woman alongside veteran actor Suniel Shetty, which is backed by the film arm of Saregama India — Yoodlee Films. Rajesh M Selva of Thoongaa Vanam and Kadaram Kondan fame is helming the project.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US