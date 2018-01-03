‘Escobar was a psychopath but hero for many’

Spending many a weekend snuggled under a blanket, watching episode after episode of your favourite show, has become de rigueur these days. Over the past few years, streaming services have both tapped into and shaped this trend, making the largely individual binge-watching experience a globally shared phenomenon.

The latest Indian player stepping into the streaming terrain is Reliance Jio Infocomm Ltd. with producer Siddharth Roy Kapur’s production company, Roy Kapur Films developing original and exclusive content for it. It was in this vein that Kapur brought Christopher Brancato, co-creator of popular Netflix crime drama Narcos, to Mumbai to conduct a masterclass on crafting an original online series.

Inspired by the greats

In wanting to herald a “new era of content”, Kapur believes that Brancato’s guidance, along with Carole Kirschner, director of the Writers Guild of America's showrunner training programme, would help fashion an effective form of storytelling for the web platform. “In the last few months, whenever I hear a pitch from a writer, [Narcos] is referred to as being the Holy Grail of what they are trying to achieve,” says Kapur. “So why not bring Chris himself to talk to them about what his process is?”

Brancato was fascinated with the opportunity to interact with writers from India and observe the country’s television market. Although he’s not familiar with the Indian film and television industry but the writer shares, “I don’t notice much difference from what I see in American writing rooms. That’s very promising for India’s series’ future.” But he emphasises how exchanges between different worldviews shapes his own craft. Take Narcos for example, Brancato says that Brazilian director José Padilha helped push his own boundaries. In turn, the working experience, perhaps instilled a writing discipline for television series in Padilha.

The write way

The Mumbai masterclass simulated the entire American process of getting a series into production – from identifying ideas suited for television, and those for feature films, to developing entire seasons. It mapped out how to sell a pitch, structure a pilot episode, and create a ten-episode narrative to fill out a season. A mix of writers, directors and producers including Rohan Sippy, Habib Faisal, Suresh Triveni, Rensil D’Silva, and Shrishti Arya, among others were in attendance.

Brancato’s career in Hollywood and American television spans nearly 30 years, with a generous skew towards the sinister. “It’s probably a fascination with what I’m not supposed to do, what society deems as taboo, and with people who don’t care about rules and regulations,” says the writer who’s worked on crime drama Hoodlum (1997), sci-fi horror film Species II (1998), episodes of X-Files (1993), Law & Order (2010) and Hannibal (2013) to his credit. He adds that many ideas in the workshop revolved around political corruption and crime, and says in jest, “So clearly, I am not the only person!”

Crime and punishment

Surprisingly, Brancato didn’t always enjoy what he wrote. “When you begin, you’re so desirous of selling your material,” he shares, “because if you get paid as a writer, it means you are a writer. So at first I was trying to sell what the buyer would want – which leads to [uninspired] material.” Could he perhaps be referring to his work on the teen soap opera Beverly Hills, 90210 (1992)? “No, I tried to access my memories of high school days,” he says adding with a laugh, “Which were not in Beverly Hills.”

Once Brancato discovered the joy of writing and researching for crime dramas there was no turning back. Take for instance, the writer’s experience developing Narcos based on Pablo Escobar. The co-creator of the show was especially intrigued by the Colombian drug lord’s dual character. “Escobar was a psychopath,” he states. “But there are so many people in Colombia, particularly in Medellín, who view him as a hero. That dichotomy was interesting.”

Netflix’s decision to permit several Spanish dialogues aided to the character’s layered character and authenticity of the narrative. “I found out later that they were trying to open their service in Latin America,” says Brancato. “But I still think they’re boundary-pushers.”

Current showrunner Eric Newman is overseeing season 4’s production. And while Brancato worked on Escobar’s storyline, he shares that the upcoming episodes will take place in Mexico, revolving around the Guadalajara Cartel. “It’s actually pretty depressing. There’s always a drug cartel to move on to next,” he remarks. Currently, Brancato is developing a few more shows and is writing the third instalment of the Sherlock Holmes film series that stars Robert Downey Jr.