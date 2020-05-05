Eros International ordered to pay Bhansali Productions ₹19.3 lakh

The Bombay High Court ordered Eros International Media Limited to pay Bhansali Productions outstanding dues amounting to ₹19.3 lakh. The two companies had co-produced Goliyon Ki Rasleela Ram-Leela in 2013. The dispute between the parties has been ongoing since October 26, 2018.

The bench while hearing the petition filed by Bhansali Productions was informed by senior counsel Zal Andhyarujina that Eros International Limited was likely to merge with its two parent companies, Eros International PLC and STX Filmworks by June 30, 2020.

Bhansali Productions which had co-produced Goliyon Ki Rasleela Ram-Leela with Eros had an agreement regarding the rights of the film. But the company’s arbitration and conciliation clauses restrain Eros International from selling, exploiting, licensing, distributing and renewing the rights over the film.

However, the single bench of justice B.P. Colabawalla on May 4, refused to restrain the two international companies from exploiting the rights of the film after a merger was announced between Eros and the foreign companies based in the US and UK. The move was made after one of the two international companies started using the film’s poster to highlight its merger with Eros International.

Bhansali Productions also sought dues to the tune of ₹19.39 lakhs to be paid by Eros. Advocates representing Eros International opposed the plea and said that there was no urgency to grant interim reliefs to Bhansali productions.

After hearing the submissions, Justice Colabawalla said the respondent companies were situated in the British Isles and California, and it would require a detailed hearing to decide on whether reliefs can be granted against entities that are currently beyond the court’s jurisdiction.

The court said that there was no case for ad-interim relief as it was only hearing an extremely urgent matter and directed Eros International to pay ₹19,39,241 to Bhansali Productions within three weeks.