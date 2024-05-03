ADVERTISEMENT

‘Eric’ trailer: Benedict Cumberbatch is a puppeteer father on a quest for his missing son

May 03, 2024 01:17 pm | Updated 01:17 pm IST

The upcoming Netflix series was written by ‘The Iron Lady’ and ‘Shame’ writer, Abi Morgan

The Hindu Bureau

Benedict Cumberbatch and Ivan Howe in a still from Netflix’s ‘Eric’

Netflix’s upcoming limited series, Eric, drops its first trailer centered around Benedict Cumberbatch’s, Vincent, a puppeteer in 1980s New York with a missing son.

Vincent grapples with overwhelming guilt and despair following the disappearance of his son, Edgar. In his quest for solace, he becomes fixated on his son’s creation, a blue puppet named Eric. Convinced that Eric’s television debut holds the key to Edgar’s return, Vincent’s obsession strains his relationships and complicates the search efforts led by detectives.

In addition to Cumberbatch, the cast of includes Gaby Hoffmann, McKinley Belcher III, Dan Fogler, and Clarke Peters. The series is produced by Sister and scripted by Welsh playwright Abi Morgan, whose past works include shows such as Sex Traffic and The Hour, along with films like Suffragette, The Iron Lady, and Shame.

Executive producers for Eric include Morgan, Cumberbatch, Jane Featherstone, Lucy Dyke, and Lucy Forbes. Forbes served as the director for all six episodes of this limited series, while Holly Pullinger took on the role of producer.

