GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu

‘Eric’ trailer: Benedict Cumberbatch is a puppeteer father on a quest for his missing son

The upcoming Netflix series was written by ‘The Iron Lady’ and ‘Shame’ writer, Abi Morgan

May 03, 2024 01:17 pm | Updated 01:17 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Benedict Cumberbatch and Ivan Howe in a still from Netflix’s ‘Eric’

Benedict Cumberbatch and Ivan Howe in a still from Netflix’s ‘Eric’

Netflix’s upcoming limited series, Eric, drops its first trailer centered around Benedict Cumberbatch’s, Vincent, a puppeteer in 1980s New York with a missing son.

Benedict Cumberbatch and Olivia Colman to star in Searchlight’s modern take on ‘The War of the Roses’

Vincent grapples with overwhelming guilt and despair following the disappearance of his son, Edgar. In his quest for solace, he becomes fixated on his son’s creation, a blue puppet named Eric. Convinced that Eric’s television debut holds the key to Edgar’s return, Vincent’s obsession strains his relationships and complicates the search efforts led by detectives.

In addition to Cumberbatch, the cast of includes Gaby Hoffmann, McKinley Belcher III, Dan Fogler, and Clarke Peters. The series is produced by Sister and scripted by Welsh playwright Abi Morgan, whose past works include shows such as Sex Traffic and The Hour, along with films like Suffragette, The Iron Lady, and Shame.

‘The Wonderful Story of Henry Sugar’ movie review: Wes Anderson brings the Roald Dahl story sweetly alive 

Executive producers for Eric include Morgan, Cumberbatch, Jane Featherstone, Lucy Dyke, and Lucy Forbes. Forbes served as the director for all six episodes of this limited series, while Holly Pullinger took on the role of producer.

Eric is set to premiere on Netflix on May 30th.

Related Topics

English cinema / World cinema / television

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.