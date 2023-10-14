ADVERTISEMENT

Eric Roth to script Netflix limited series on John F. Kennedy

October 14, 2023 12:17 pm | Updated 12:17 pm IST

The project, currently in early development, is adapted from the 2020 book ‘JFK: Coming of Age in the American Century, 1917–1956’ by Fredrik Logevall

The Hindu Bureau

John F. Kennedy

Oscar-winning screenwriter Eric Roth is set to write and executive produce a limited series on the life of former US President John F. Kennedy, Variety reported.

Set up at Netflix, the project is adapted from the 2020 biography JFK: Coming of Age in the American Century, 1917–1956 by Fredrik Logevall. The book focuses on JFK’s early life and career leading up to his unsuccessful vice-presidential run in 1956. It is the first of a planned two-volume account of the late president’s life.

John F. Kennedy was elected the 35th President of the United States at the age of 43, becoming the youngest person in history to take charge of the Oval Office. His presidency, however, was short-lived as he was assassinated by Lee Harvey Oswald on November 22, 1963.

Variety, citing sources, said that Netflix views the upcoming series as their American equivalent to The Crown. A search for a showrunner is currently on.

Eric Roth has penned several acclaimed films and is co-writer on Martin Scorsese’s Killers of the Flower Moon. The historical crime drama adapted from the book by David Grann and starring Leonardo DiCaprio, Lily Gladstone and Robert De Niro is releasing theatrically on October 20, 2023.

