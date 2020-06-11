As ‘Artemis Fowl’ hits screens, Eoin Colfer says ‘I can get on with my life’

11 June 2020 13:45 IST

After two decades, Eoin Colfer's anti-hero makes it to the screen. Also, the Irish author tells us why he’s swearing off the internet once Artemis Fowl premieres on Disney+ Hotstar

In a way, Eoin Colfer is the embodiment of Peter Pan, JM Barrie’s fictional boy who stayed a child. Well, sort of. People keep telling the 55-year-old Irish author to never grow up and to continue thinking up leprechauns, fairies and other fantastical creatures. He is happy to oblige — how else would we have Artemis Fowl, a 12-year-old anti-hero named after the Greek goddess of hunting.

Fowl is the protagonist of the bestselling eponymous series of eight books. The first two — Artemis Fowl and The Arctic Incident — have been adapted into a live-action film that is dropping on Disney+ Hotstar on June 12, ending a 20-year-long, will-they won’t-they saga. And Colfer admits he has been plagued by a single question for the last two decades: what’s happening to the Artemis Fowl film? “I was so disappointed for the first two to three years,” says the author, whose name is pronounced ‘Owen’, over a Zoom call. “I was in despair, but I stopped after a while. Once I turned 40, I decided I’m too old to worry about whether a movie is coming or not.” The lengthy journey hasn’t exactly been smooth sailing either. If an unnamed film executive had had his way, he would’ve made Gollum from The Lord of the Rings and Thomas Harris’ Hannibal Lecter share the same frame as the tween! Not a recipe for success.

The film was commissioned even before the first book made it to print. Colfer recently told Sky News how he wrote Artemis Fowl in his “box room, on the nappy changing table... so when Disney approached me, it meant I could have a little office in the garden; it was that simple and I really didn’t hesitate”. But since then it has been passed around between plenty of skippers. Production houses and directors — from former film producer Harvey Weinstein’s Miramax to filmmakers Lawrence Guterman and Jim Sheridan — came and went, but the green light remained elusive. One production bigwig wanted an outer space setting while another concocted an elaborate interspecies (human and fairy) romance. But the worst was the parody tribute suggestion. “I don’t know who had that idea but I was very upset,” he reveals. “I’m glad that didn’t go ahead.” Thankfully, better sense prevailed and the result is mostly faithful to source material.

Cut to cues

Before Colfer became a beloved children’s author, he spent almost 15 years as a teacher, working on his novels without an agent. After all, in Ireland having professional representation is enough to get you killed because you have “notions about yourself”, as Colfer put it during a talk at The Oxford Union last year. In school, he’d absorb his pupils’ antics like a sponge, regurgitating their personalities into fictional characters. Take Holly from Artemis Fowl. The feisty fairy is based on Rachel, a tiny but intense student who punched a much bigger Rugby-playing classmate in the knee (that’s as high as she could reach) for disrupting class. In addition to becoming her teacher’s sometime-weapon against class miscreants, she also found herself immortalised in his books.

As for the protagonist, Colfer looked no further than home. “I’m a big believer in drawing inspiration from your family,” says the author, who has often used storytelling to reconcile and work out his personal issues. Younger brother Donal’s trouble-making ways paved the way for Fowl, including his posh get-up of a suit and tie. In Donal’s case, it was a first communion outfit that made him look especially villainous. “All my [four] brothers feature as characters. My mum, dad and sons are in my books, too. But they don’t mind being the inspiration for all these crazy characters,” adds Colfer, who grew up in Wexford, Ireland, in a boisterous family. His two sons now have disclaimers before uttering anything that might make its way into the public domain.

Change is good

The breadth of Colfer’s output is wide. He has 43 books to his name, including picture books, graphic novels, and fantasy series, besides plays, collaborations, and even musicals. His latest, Highfire — a fantasy novel for adults revolving around Vern, a vodka-swilling dragon, and Squib, a young delinquent — released in January to great reviews. But if there’s something common, it is how most of his books are a mixture of escapism and tackling issues. Fowl, true to his name, is foul, but there’s also good... deep, deep beneath the surface. “The message is that anybody can change as you get older,” says the writer, who didn’t stumble on the essence of his anti-hero’s redemption until book one was done and dusted. It was an experiment to see if being bad could, in fact, be good. “I decided then that the arc of the series would be that this character would change quite slowly, and that happens at the very end of the last chapter of the last book.”

For now, the tween is alive, courtesy Kenneth Branagh’s (Thor, Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets, Cinderella) sleight of hand. And the author says he will swear off social media a day after its worldwide streaming premiere. Despite his bestsellers and the accolades, a single bad review out of a thousand could end in sleepless nights. “It is a big deal for me because there are only 200 Disney movies and one of them is based on my books. Whatever happens in my career, this is a lovely part of it and I will always be very proud,” says Colfer, adding, “So I’m just going to enjoy the movie” and then not pay any mind to what comes after.

Director’s call

The perennially favourite children’s series — though voraciously consumed by all ages — has been compared to Harry Potter. Especially with Branagh behind the camera. Mixed reviews followed the trailer that featured a much watered-down Artemis Fowl whose original evil-most-potent ways lassoed in readers. The film has gender and race swaps along with ambitious creative liberties. Naturally, it has stung some hardcore purist fans. But Colfer cautions: “When you go into a movie expecting it to be the same as the book, you will always be disappointed. It is better for directors to take big chances rather than try and follow the book exactly.”

Ferdia Shaw, 12, who stars as Artemis Fowl, echoes the sentiment, reiterating that the books and the film are two separate entities. “If the two are exactly the same, that would just bore the audience,” says the debut actor.

Initially slated for a theatrical release on May 29, the coronavirus pandemic has forced Artemis Fowl to a smaller screen. But Colfer has taken the development is in his stride. The alternative would have been another two-year wait. “I think it is better that we see it now,” he laughs. “Something else could happen by then and I am running out of patience. At least now I can get on with my life and do something else!”

Artemis Fowl will release on Disney+ Hotstar on June 12.