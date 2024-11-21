 />
Environmental documentary ‘Deep Rising’ makes waves with call to halt deep-sea mining

Premiering at Sundance and featured at prominent film festivals in 2023, ‘Deep Rising’ has garnered praise for its compelling story and powerful message

Updated - November 21, 2024 04:34 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Deep Rising

Deep Rising | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

The critically acclaimed documentary Deep Rising is making its global debut on streaming platforms, spotlighting the urgent fight to protect the deep seabed—Earth’s last untouched frontier—from the looming threat of deep-sea mining. Directed by Matthieu Rytz and narrated by actor Jason Momoa, the film sheds light on the environmental and geopolitical stakes of exploiting the ocean’s depths.

Described as a “last pristine wilderness,” the deep seabed serves as the planet’s largest living space and carbon sink. Deep Rising unveils the intricate ecosystems hidden beneath the waves, emphasizing their critical role in maintaining Earth’s climate balance. By highlighting the potential devastation caused by mining, the documentary urges individuals and communities to act now to safeguard this fragile environment for future generations.

Premiering at Sundance and featured at prominent film festivals in 2023, Deep Rising has garnered praise for its compelling storytelling and powerful message. Its accompanying impact campaign aims to halt deep-sea mining before it begins, leveraging this rare opportunity to prevent irreversible damage to one of Earth’s most vital ecosystems.

Starting November 20, 2024, audiences can purchase or rent the documentary on deeprising.com, with availability on major streaming platforms soon after.

Published - November 21, 2024 04:22 pm IST

