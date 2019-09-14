‘Entry of Netflix/Amazon Prime can spur growth in Tamil web series space’

When director Balaji Mohan debuted his web series, As I’m Suffering From Kadhal, on Hotstar in 2017, he was one of the few who were willing to experiment with vernacular content on a platform that was largely viewed as an import from the West. But the last two years have changed the course in that the influx of content in Indian languages has widened the scope of experimentation for regional streaming platforms like Zee5, who are on the lookout for more content to provide their subscribers. To discuss the opportunities that have risen, and the platform’s growth potential, we spoke to one of the stakeholders in this business — Chidambaram Natesan, CEO, TrendLoud India.

This content firm is the digital arm of Vision Time India group, who has supplied television programming for major regional broadcasters like Sun TV over the years. TrendLoud is currently producing Karoline Kamakshi, a web series starring actor Meena, and has in its bank another titled WhatsApp Velaikkari. Excerpts from an interview:

Are firms such as yours looking to build a content library?

Yes. There are two ways we can do this. One is to bring in established creators like Balaji Mohan or Vivek Kumar Kannan (director of Karoline Kamakshi) and ask them to execute a project for us.

Or, we can encourage next gen content creators to come to us. They can use our space, and in turn we offer them the assistance of our script developers and doctoring team to help fine tune their content before approaching the best technicians available to finish the project.

Where else can content be sourced from?

Book rights. Indian fiction is a good place to start but we cannot afford content like, say, Chetan Bhagat’s. But writer Sujatha’s stories are affordable, and make for excellent content.

Why is it a challenge to attract mainstream actors to the digital space?

A perception exists where they (actors) think that stepping into the digital space is a step down, and that it will halt their big screen career. This is not the case in Bollywood. But there is also the reason that the platform itself has to grow more before actors turn this way. Maybe, two or three years down the line, we will see changes.

Who/what will influence that change?

Netflix and Amazon Prime. They are testing the regional content market now. The moment they step in, the scale and budget of our web series will go to another level because they will not find negotiating the commercial model difficult. This industry will be 25 times bigger when that happens.