‘Enola Holmes 3’ in the works at Netflix from ‘Boiling Point’ director Philip Barantini

Insiders suggest Barantini’s vision for the third film resonated with executives, with a pitch promising a darker, more mature tone

Published - November 22, 2024 10:20 am IST

The Hindu Bureau
Millie Bobby Brown in a still from ‘Enola Holmes’

Millie Bobby Brown in a still from ‘Enola Holmes’ | Photo Credit: Netflix

Netflix and Legendary Entertainment’s hit franchise Enola Holmes is gearing up for its third installment, with director Philip Barantini set to helm the sequel. While deals are still being finalized, sources indicate that Millie Bobby Brown is expected to reprise her role as the titular sleuth, according to Deadline. The project is anticipated to be Brown’s next major endeavor after wrapping up the final season of Netflix’s Stranger Things.

‘Enola Holmes 2’ movie review: A remarkable sequel that gives the audience a lively Holmes to cheer for

The previous films followed Enola, the younger sister of Sherlock Holmes (played by Henry Cavill), as she solved mysteries across Victorian London. Based on Nancy Springer’s beloved book series, the franchise has become a Netflix mainstay since its debut during the pandemic in 2020. The films have consistently garnered a dedicated fanbase, thanks in part to Brown’s long-standing relationship with Netflix.

Insiders suggest Barantini’s vision for the third film resonated with executives, with a pitch promising a darker, more mature tone. Drawing comparisons to Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban, this installment aims to elevate the franchise’s emotional depth and complexity.

‘Damsel’ movie review: Millie Bobby Brown’s fairytale misfire struggles to slay dragons and stereotypes

Barantini, best known for his critically acclaimed feature Boiling Point, brings his dynamic storytelling to the sequel. His recent work with Netflix on the series Adolescence has already sparked industry buzz.

