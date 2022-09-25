‘Enola Holmes 2’ trailer: Millie Bobby Brown, Henry Cavill need to solve a mystery together

The film premieres on Netflix on November 4

The Hindu Bureau
September 25, 2022 16:05 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

A still from the film | Photo Credit: Netflix

The trailer of Enola Holmes 2, starring Millie Bobby Brown and Henry Cavill, was released by Netflix during its global fan event Tudum on Saturday.

ADVERTISEMENT

Following the events of 2020’s Enola Holmes, we see Enola trying to become her own by starting a detective agency. Of course, she is done being Sherlock Holmes’ (Cavill) sister and hopes to break out of his shadow. Enola soon gets a missing person’s case while Sherlock is busy with a tough nut on his own. However, as we see in the trailer, both the cases have something in common and it needs the coming together of the Holmes siblings to solve the mystery.

Based on the novels by Nancy Springer, the Enola Holmes movies are directed by Harry Bradbeer with screenplays written by Jack Thorne.

The upcoming second instalment sees the return of Helena Bonham Carter as Sherlock and Enola's mother Eudoria, Susie Wokoma as Edith, and Louis Partridge as Tewksbury. The new cast members of the film include David Thewlis, Susan Wokoma, Adeel Akhtar, Sharon Duncan-Brewster, Hannah Dodd, Abbie Hern, Gabriel Tierney and Serrana Su-Ling Bliss.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW
Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Enola Holmes 2 will premiere on Netflix on November 4. The film is produced by Legendary in partnership with Netflix. Brown and her sister Paige Brown produce through their PCMA Productions banner.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

READ MORE FROM
English cinema
World cinema

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app