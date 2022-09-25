‘Enola Holmes 2’ trailer: Millie Bobby Brown, Henry Cavill need to solve a mystery together

A still from the film | Photo Credit: Netflix

The trailer of Enola Holmes 2, starring Millie Bobby Brown and Henry Cavill, was released by Netflix during its global fan event Tudum on Saturday.

ADVERTISEMENT

Following the events of 2020’s Enola Holmes, we see Enola trying to become her own by starting a detective agency. Of course, she is done being Sherlock Holmes’ (Cavill) sister and hopes to break out of his shadow. Enola soon gets a missing person’s case while Sherlock is busy with a tough nut on his own. However, as we see in the trailer, both the cases have something in common and it needs the coming together of the Holmes siblings to solve the mystery.

Based on the novels by Nancy Springer, the Enola Holmes movies are directed by Harry Bradbeer with screenplays written by Jack Thorne.

The upcoming second instalment sees the return of Helena Bonham Carter as Sherlock and Enola's mother Eudoria, Susie Wokoma as Edith, and Louis Partridge as Tewksbury. The new cast members of the film include David Thewlis, Susan Wokoma, Adeel Akhtar, Sharon Duncan-Brewster, Hannah Dodd, Abbie Hern, Gabriel Tierney and Serrana Su-Ling Bliss.

ADVERTISEMENT

Enola Holmes 2 will premiere on Netflix on November 4. The film is produced by Legendary in partnership with Netflix. Brown and her sister Paige Brown produce through their PCMA Productions banner.