Gautham Menon's ‘Ennai Noki Paayum Thotta’ to release on September 6

At long last, it seems like the Dhanush-Gautham Menon collaboration that fans have been waiting ages for, will see the light of day.

Director Gautham Menon confirmed at a recent TEDx event in Chennai, that the makers are planning for a September 6 release of Ennai Noki Paayum Thota.

Promoted as a romantic thriller, ENPT starring Dhanush and Megha Akash, has gone through various issues over the last two and half years since its production began in mid-2016, causing delay after delay. The film was cleared with a U/A certificate earlier this year.

The film’s music was released two years ago to much acclaim, with Darbuka Siva’s songs such as Maruvaarthai and Visiri becoming huge hits online, as fans eagerly waited for the release. The earlier tease videos also showed intriguing visuals.

However, all related content has now been taken off YouTube. It remains to be seen if after Gautham’s announcement, the team will upload the songs, teaser and trailer again online before the film’s release. Over the years, Ennai.. has become the subject of many memes and jokes by the Tamil audiences for its constant delays.

ENPT is produced by Gautham’s Ondraga Entertainment and Escape Artists Motion Pictures.

Gautham Menon’s last film was Achcham Enbadhu Madamaiyada, and he also has Dhruva Natchathiram with Vikram in the pipeline. Dhanush, last seen in Maari 2, has Asuran and Pattas lined up.