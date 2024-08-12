ADVERTISEMENT

‘Enna Vilai’: Nimisha Sajayan teams up with ‘Thondimuthalum Driksakshiyum’ writer for her next Tamil film

Published - August 12, 2024 02:55 pm IST

The film also stars Karunas, Y Gee Mahendran, Rajendran, Vijayalakshmi, Mohan Ram, Nizhalgal Ravi, Kavithalaya Krishnan, Lollu Sabha Swaminathan, Kottachi and Deepa Shankar

The Hindu Bureau

Nimisha Sajayan | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Malayalam actor Nimisha Sajayan, who was recently seen in Tamil films like Chithha, Jigarthanda DoubleXandMission: Chapter 1, has signed her next.

National Award-winning writer Sajeev Pazhoor, known for penning Thondimuthalum Driksakshiyum which also starred Nimisha, is helming this film titled Enna Vilai. Said to be a family drama laced with thriller elements, the film also stars Karunas in a pivotal role. The film also stars Y Gee Mahendran, Rajendran, Vijayalakshmi, Mohan Ram, Nizhalgal Ravi, Kavithalaya Krishnan, Lollu Sabha Swaminathan, Kottachi and Deepa Shankar.

In a statement released by the makers, Director Sajeev Pazhoor said, “Enna Vilai will be a film that everyone relates and resonates with. Especially, with a promising star cast including the powerhouse talent Nimisha Sajayan, we are so happy to be shaping every process of the shooting with confidence and positive vibes. I have earlier worked with Nimisha in Thondimuthalum Driksakshiyum. But now to see her mammoth growth as a Pan-Indian actress with her back-to-back hits on both movies and web series, she has really achieved a top status that would take many years for an actor to achieve. Enna Vilai will showcase a different and fresh Nimisha for the fans and audiences, and we can’t wait to present the film to audiences at the earliest.”

Produced by Githesh V of Kalamaya Films, the film’s technical crew consists of cinematographer Alby Antony, music director Sam C S and editor Sreejith Sarang. The first schedule of this film has been completed in Rameswaram, and the second schedule is currently in progress.

Meanwhile, Nimisha will also be a part of Nelson Venkatesan’s DNA co-starring Atharvaa.

