English remake of 'Kill' in the works with 'John Wick' director Chad Stahelski attached to produce

Filmmaker Chad Stahelski, best known for directing Hollywood blockbuster franchise John Wick, starring Keanu Reeves, is set to produce the English-language remake of the upcoming Indian action movie Kill.

The announcement comes days before the release of the Hindi-language title, directed by Nikhil Nagesh Bhat, on Friday.

Kill had received rave reviews following its world premiere at the 2023 Toronto International Film Festival. Billed as "the most violent film made out of India", the movie is produced by Dharma Productions and Sikhya Entertainment.

Stahelski, who will back the film for Lionsgate via his banner 87Eleven Entertainment for Lionsgate, described Kill as "one of the most vivid, wild, and creative action movies" he has seen recently.

“Nikhil delivers relentless action sequences that need to be seen by as wide an audience as possible. It’s exciting to be developing an English-language version — we have big shoes to fill and I’m looking forward to working with Nikhil, Karan, Apoorva, Guneet, and Achin to achieve that,” the filmmaker said in a statement as quoted by Variety.

According to Lionsgate and Roadside Attractions, Kill is a rare project where the makers of a mainstream Hindi film are collaborating with a Hollywood studio for a theatrical release in North America and the UK.

The film follows the story of an Indian Army commando Amrit (Lakshya) who finds his love in Tulika (Tanya Maniktala). However, things change when the couple finds themselves trapped in a train taken over by Fani (Raghav Juyal) and his gang, who begin to kill the passengers.

It is produced by Karan Johar and Apoorva Mehta for Dharma Productions, and Guneet Monga Kapoor and Achin Jain from Sikhya Entertainment.

“When we made ‘Kill’ with Nikhil Nagesh Bhat, we dreamed of global love, and seeing North American theaters chant ‘Kill! Kill! Kill!’ was like seeing that vision come alive. This announcement coming before the original film’s release is unprecedented and a big win for Indian cinema. We are truly honoured,” the producers of the original said in a joint statement.

Jason Spitz and Alex Young will also produce the remake for 87Eleven Entertainment.

Also starring Ashish Vidyarthi and Harsh Chhaya in pivotal roles, Kill emerged the first runner-up for the People's Choice Award: Midnight Madness at TIFF 2023.