GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

English remake of 'Kill' in the works with 'John Wick' director Chad Stahelski attached to produce

The announcement comes days before the release of the Hindi-language title, directed by Nikhil Nagesh Bhat

Published - July 02, 2024 02:59 pm IST

PTI
A still from ‘Kill’

A still from ‘Kill’

Filmmaker Chad Stahelski, best known for directing Hollywood blockbuster franchise John Wick, starring Keanu Reeves, is set to produce the English-language remake of the upcoming Indian action movie Kill.

The announcement comes days before the release of the Hindi-language title, directed by Nikhil Nagesh Bhat, on Friday.

‘Kill’ trailer: Lakshya unleashes his violent avatar in debut film

Kill had received rave reviews following its world premiere at the 2023 Toronto International Film Festival. Billed as "the most violent film made out of India", the movie is produced by Dharma Productions and Sikhya Entertainment.

Stahelski, who will back the film for Lionsgate via his banner 87Eleven Entertainment for Lionsgate, described Kill as "one of the most vivid, wild, and creative action movies" he has seen recently.

“Nikhil delivers relentless action sequences that need to be seen by as wide an audience as possible. It’s exciting to be developing an English-language version — we have big shoes to fill and I’m looking forward to working with Nikhil, Karan, Apoorva, Guneet, and Achin to achieve that,” the filmmaker said in a statement as quoted by Variety.

Tribeca 2024: Lakshya, Karan Johar attend ‘Kill’ premiere in New York City

According to Lionsgate and Roadside Attractions, Kill is a rare project where the makers of a mainstream Hindi film are collaborating with a Hollywood studio for a theatrical release in North America and the UK.

The film follows the story of an Indian Army commando Amrit (Lakshya) who finds his love in Tulika (Tanya Maniktala). However, things change when the couple finds themselves trapped in a train taken over by Fani (Raghav Juyal) and his gang, who begin to kill the passengers.

It is produced by Karan Johar and Apoorva Mehta for Dharma Productions, and Guneet Monga Kapoor and Achin Jain from Sikhya Entertainment.

“When we made ‘Kill’ with Nikhil Nagesh Bhat, we dreamed of global love, and seeing North American theaters chant ‘Kill! Kill! Kill!’ was like seeing that vision come alive. This announcement coming before the original film’s release is unprecedented and a big win for Indian cinema. We are truly honoured,” the producers of the original said in a joint statement.

‘Kalki 2898 AD’ movie review: Prabhas and Amitabh Bachchan shine in a visually stunning drama

Jason Spitz and Alex Young will also produce the remake for 87Eleven Entertainment.

Also starring Ashish Vidyarthi and Harsh Chhaya in pivotal roles, Kill emerged the first runner-up for the People's Choice Award: Midnight Madness at TIFF 2023.

Related Topics

Indian cinema / Hindi cinema

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.