English actor Daniel Caltagirone on board Vikram - Pa Ranjith’s ‘Thangalaan’

February 22, 2023 04:16 pm | Updated 04:16 pm IST

 The actor is known for starring in Hollywood films like ‘Lara Croft Tomb Raider: The Cradle of Life’, ‘The Pianist’ and ‘The Beach’

The Hindu Bureau

Daniel Caltagirone and Vikram from ‘Thangalaan’ | Photo Credit: @chiyaan/Twitter, @studiogreen/YouTube

Vikram’s upcoming film Thangalaan, directed by Pa Ranjith, which already features a host of actors, has gotten a new addition. English actor Daniel Caltagirone, known for starring in Hollywood films like Lara Croft Tomb Raider: The Cradle of Life, The Pianist and The Beach, has now joined the cast of Thangalaan.

The actor, who also joined Twitter was welcomed both to social media and the film by Vikram tweeted a photo of Caltagirone.

Caltagirone too shared his look from the film with a quote from writer G.K. Chesterton

The team is currently shooting for the film’s second schedule in Karnataka’s Kolar Gold Fields. Also starring Malavika Mohanan, Parvathy Thiruvothu and Pasupathy Masilamani, Studio Green and Neelam Productions are bankrolling Thangalaan. With music by GV Prakash, the film is co-written by Tamil Praba. Thangalaan, apart from Tamil, will also be released in Hindi, Kannada, Telugu, and Malayalam.

