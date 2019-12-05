'Enai Noki Paayum Thota' proves that Gautham Menon's aim is still steady, but his target has shifted

It’s not easy for a director with as chequered a career creatively as Gautham Menon to have a faithful fan following. He’s made 17 films in 18years with half of them rehashes of his own films sometimes shot simultaneously in Telugu. His creativity and productivity have been hampered since he forayed into production. Directors turning producers is like having the Damocles sword hovering over your neck. Some do it because they feel they’re making money for a producer which is foolhardy because no director however big can assure success. Directors like Mani Ratnam and Gautham started producing for more creative freedom. I remember Suriya telling me he received a five figure salary for Kaakha Kaakha and Gautham struggled to finish and release the film because the producer thought he’d overspent.

Mani is the only director/producer I can think of who’s emerged unscathed probably thanks to his background in managing finances and also a strong support system like his late brother Srinivasan. Many a director like the immensely talented Lingusamy is said to be drowning in debts crippling their creativity. Stars and producers start treating them like outcasts because even if they’re able to finish a film releasing it will be a battle. Gautam was in a similar situation but has never shied away or slunk into a shell purely because of his confidence in his own abilities. He was gasping for air but seems to have found a benefactor in Ishari Ganesh who helped in getting the long delayed, Enai Noki Paayum Thota released.

I’ve known Gautham for more than a decade and feel it’s his innate goodness that has helped him keep afloat. People know there were no efforts or evil designs to cheat. His demeanour and attitude has never belied the financial turmoil he’s undergoing. I’ve always believed creative people should never have fiscal worries because the mind will meander. Surprisingly, Gautham’s brain is teeming with cinematic tales waiting to be converted into celluloid. He’s retained as well as gained fresh followers for his brand of films. They love the aesthetics, atmosphere, characterisation especially female and the scenario, written with care and executed with love for the craft.

His inspirations are Mani Ratnam and Kamal. He also worked briefly with Rajeev Menon and has strived to cater to audiences of similar sensibilities rather than churn out kitsch. I think he’s a perfect blend of his Malayali roots and the Tamil milieu he’s rooted in. He loves Tamil and his carefully selected titles reflect that. Very few directors have managed to elicit whistles in appreciation and expectation of a certain quality when their name flashes on the screen and Gautham is one of them even though it’s a perilous position to be in.

The reactions to Gautham’s much delayed Enai Noki Paayum Thota have been extreme. Most of the reviews have been less than flattering and the major grouse seems to be about the nearly constant voice over with the hero not only voicing his thoughts, but his version of the scenario being played out. Most in the audience feel like telling the hero, Maruvarthai Pesadhe (Don’t utter another word),’ like the film’s hit number. I think it’s an under used tool in our cinema. Yes, it’s narrated in a cold monotone, but you don’t modulate thoughts just articulate them. It’s similar to picturising a novel narrated in first person. Cinema is all about a director’s effort to keep you engrossed for a little over a couple of hours and Gautam nearly pulls it off all the way. The narrative is non-linear, a little jumbled but never confusing.

The plot reminded me of a Harlan Coben thriller where just a phone call could turn tranquility into turmoil from an estranged girlfriend about the protagonist’s brother she’s never met. The brother turns from being the cause to the reason. It starts with an action sequence where the camera seems like an onlooker not knowing whether to protect or run and rewinds to the recent pleasant past. Dhanush in a previous film says girls don’t fall instantly for faces like his. Well, Gautham changes that. It’s love at first glance for the heroine, even though he’s a face in the crowd. Gautham's heroes pursue, but don’t stalk. They don’t take advantage of the woman’s vulnerability. He doesn’t even mention he has a car when the girl asks if he has a bike and wants to be dropped off. They don’t elope when she narrates her predicament. He just takes her home. “They like her because they love me more,” says the hero. Now that’s profound love and romance in one seemingly simple line. The peace is disturbed when the girl is forcibly taken away. Fast forward four years, and hero gets the call he’s waiting for. The scenario shifts to Mumbai and the pace quickens. Logical questions jump to mind when the estranged brother reappears simply because the reason for his disappearance is not convincing. Gautam seems trepidatious about how to take the plot to a logical end. Things appear a bit stretched in trying to establish that big brother is a hero too.

The songs are catchy with the first one picturised beautifully. Sid Sriram’s rendition of the hit number Maruvarthai is terrific, but sadly his voice may not suit most heroes. It strikes a discordant note when Dhanush moves his lips intermittently as if Gautam is undecided. The end of the song sees the hero cradling the heroine in a desert which is probably what they fantasise about, far from the madding crowd. The romantic scenes are shot with the camera caressing the lead pair lovingly, while the violence is palpable when the girl’s guardian appears. It’s silly to see Dhanush not attempting to take his grievously shot brother in a vehicle right behind them simply because it’s a Gautam Menon film! Senthil Veerasamy is terrific as the lecherous guardian even though he sounds like Daniel Balaji in Vetaiyaadu Vilayaadu sometimes. Dhanush looks fetching in carefully selected casual clothes. His performance is first rate as is his dubbing. He maybe Rajinikanth’s son-in-law, but is clearly from the Kamal Haasan school of acting.

Gautham’s aim is steady. It’s just that his target seems to have shifted slightly.

