Emraan Hashmi wraps up shooting for 'Ground Zero'

The film, which is reportedly a military thriller, is directed by Tejas Vijay Deoskar

November 22, 2022 01:42 pm | Updated 01:42 pm IST

PTI
Emraan Hashmi from the last day of shoot on the sets of ‘Ground Zero’

Emraan Hashmi from the last day of shoot on the sets of ‘Ground Zero’ | Photo Credit: @emraanhashmi/Twitter

Bollywood star Emraan Hashmi on Tuesday said he has wrapped filming for his upcoming movie Ground Zero.

The film, which is reportedly a military thriller, is directed by Tejas Vijay Deoskar, who is known for Marathi films such as Ajinkya and Bucket List.

Emraan took to Twitter and posted several photos with the team of Ground Zero from the movie's set.

Tejas also shared the news on his Instagram Stories and penned a note, recalling his experience of working with Emraan. "It was an absolute pleasure working with you. We started, we worked hard and today, we finished on a high. Now, only upwards and onwards!" he wrote.

Ground Zero is backed by Excel Entertainment, the production banner of actor-filmmaker Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani.

Emraan's upcoming projects also include Tiger 3 with Salman Khan and Selfiee, co-starring Akshay Kumar.

