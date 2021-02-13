Movies

Emraan Hashmi to play Salman Khan’s antagonist in third part of ‘Tiger’ franchise

Emraan Hashmi  

Actor Emraan Hashmi has been roped in to play the villain in the third installment of superstar Salman Khan-led “Tiger” franchise.

The action-thriller, backed by Yash Raj Films (YRF), features Khan and Katrina Kaif as spy agents Tiger and Zoya.

“Emraan (Hashmi) will be playing the villain in the third part of ‘Tiger’ franchise,” a source close to the film’s production said.

“Tiger 3” will mark first collaboration between Hashmi, Khan and Kaif. Also, it’s for the first time that the actor is working on a YRF project.

“Ek Tha Tiger” (2012), the first movie in the franchise, chronicled the story of an Indian spy (RAW) code-named Tiger, who falls in love with a Pakistani spy (Kaif) during an investigation.

The sequel, “Tiger Zinda Hai” (2017), saw Tiger and Zoya go on a mission to save a group of hostages held by a militant terrorist organization in Iraq. The film was said to be inspired from the 2014 abduction of Indian nurses by ISIL (Islamic State of Iraq and the Levant).

“Ek Tha Tiger” was helmed by Kabir Khan, while the second film was directed by Ali Abbas Zafar.

Maneesh Sharma will be the directing the third installment.

“The shoot for the third part will begin from next month. Currently, the makers are locking the schedule,” the insider said.

Hashmi will next be seen in Sanjay Gupta’s “Mumbai Saga” and “Chehre”, which also stars Amitabh Bachchan.

Comments
Related Articles

Phoebe Waller-Bridge and Donald Glover team up for ‘Mr. and Mrs Smith’ series

‘Framing Britney Spears’ review: We know why the caged pop star sings

‘Live Telecast’ review: A mishmash of scenes that is soulless and emotionless

'Biriyaani' movie review: Potent jabs at the hyper-conservatism sweeping through religions

IFFK 2021: 'Godard Pala Yathrakal', a tribute to Jean-Luc Godard

‘Parris Jeyaraj’ movie review: Santhanam hits the sweet spot

Director Shankar’s next to have Ram Charan in the lead

Anurag Kashyap, Taapsee Pannu to reunite for thriller ‘Dobaaraa’

Berlinale 2021: Celine Sciamma’s ‘Petite Maman’, Daniel Bruhl’s directorial debut among Competition line-up

Tears in Leicester Square: In conversation with Parineeti Chopra and the team from 'The Girl on The Train'

New on Netflix this week: ‘I Care A Lot’, ‘The Crew’ and more

New on Amazon Prime: ‘The Map of Tiny Perfect Things’, ‘Life in a Year’ and more

‘To All the Boys: Always and Forever’ movie review: Teen trilogy winds down in predictable fashion

‘Kutty Story’ movie review: A peek into new worlds, but with little impact

How a wrongful arrest inspired Mohit Priyadarshi to make his debut film

'Churuli' movie review: A roller-coaster ride down a never-ending spiral

‘Tom & Jerry’ director Tim Story on the pressure and liberation around the cartoon series’ iconism

Elisabeth Moss joins cast of ‘The Godfather’ feature

‘Operation Java’ is a cyber crime thriller, says director Tharun Moorthy

  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Feb 13, 2021 2:47:39 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/entertainment/movies/emraan-hashmi-to-play-salman-khans-antagonist-in-third-part-of-tiger-franchise/article33828056.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY